Edinburgh’s Torchlight Procession which was due to take place tonight has been cancelled due to ‘ongoing high winds’.

Hundreds were set to take to the streets of Edinburgh from 6.30pm until 8.30pm this evening for the event, a popular part of the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme, but organisers have now made the decision to call it off in the interests of public safety.

A spokesman said: “Due to ongoing high winds at sections of the Torchlight Procession route, unfortunately tonight’s event is unable to go ahead on the grounds of public safety.

“The safety of all attending is our top priority and following recent torch tests on the route, the winds are proving too strong to proceed safely. We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all who wished to participate.”

Edinburgh’s popular Torchlight Procession has been cancelled | Andy Catlin

He added: “For those who have collected torches, please deposit these with event stewards as you leave The Meadows or with Edinburgh’s Christmas box offices, and our box office will be in touch with further instructions to ticket buyers.”

Edinburgh's Christmas box offices can be found at George Street, East Princes Street Gardens and West Princes Street Gardens.

There have been concerns for the city’s Hogmanay celebrations in recent days after the Met Office issued multiple weather warnings for the New Year week.

Edinburgh is set for a wet and windy start to 2025, with warnings for rain, snow and wind having been issued over four days from Monday.

Speaking on Sunday, a spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: “We continue to work closely with the Met Office and other agencies to monitor forecasts leading up to Hogmanay.

“As always in Scotland, the forecasts are changing regularly, and we are still a few days away, so we advise customers to stay up-to-date via our social channels and the Met Office.

“For all Edinburgh's Hogmanay outdoor events, we recommend audiences dress appropriately for winter events in Scotland– prepare for all weather, wrap up warm and double check with your travel operator for the latest updates."