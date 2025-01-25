Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Snow and ice could cause problems on Edinburgh’s roads and railway over the next 24 hours, residents have been warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which initially was due to be in place from midnight until 11am today. But the yellow alert has now changed and will be in place from 6pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

Temperatures in the Scottish capital are expected to remain low throughout the day, with snow and sleet showers expected to begin tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Scotland

The Met Office has warned that icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and residents have been urged to take care to prevent slips or falls.

It also warned that train and bus services could be affected and that anyone driving is also likely to face longer journey times.

The yellow weather warning comes a day after Storm Éowyn swept across Scotland, with 100mph gusts having battered the country.

The severe winds ripped roofs from houses and caused trees to fall on roads while a rare red warning was in place between 10am and 5pm on Friday. A 20-year-old man died in Ireland after a tree fell on his car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effects of the storm, which the Met Office said was the strongest to hit the UK in 10 years, are still being felt on Saturday morning, with train services cancelled and roads still closed due to damage.