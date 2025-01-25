Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh and the Lothians are this morning waking up to significant damage after Storm Éowyn wreaked havoc across the country.

A rare red wind warning was in place between 10am and 5pm on Friday while one of the worst storms in recent years battered Scotland.

Wind speeds of 100mph were recorded, putting a halt to all public transport and planes and closing schools, nurseries, supermarkets and businesses. Several roads in and around Edinburgh were also closed due to the wind, with the A1 having remained closed for most of the day following a lorry crash, and the Queensferry Crossing having been closed to all traffic.

The severe weather also resulted in roofs being ripped from buildings, while cars were crushed and roads damaged by fallen trees.

ScotRail, which cancelled all trains on Friday, said services would still be ‘heavily impacted’ on Saturday, with trains unlikely to operate before midday.

An Edinburgh resident captured the moment strong winds ripped off a section of roof in Muirhouse | Scott Broon

A spokesman said: “We won’t know the full extent of the damage until after the storm passes and our Network Rail colleagues can get onto the network and carry out a full assessment. This will obviously take quite a bit of time.”

He added: “Unfortunately this means that ScotRail services will be heavily impacted tomorrow (Saturday), and customers should not expect any trains to operate before 12pm at the earliest.”

And while residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the hurricane-force winds which ripped through Scotland yesterday, a yellow warning for snow and ice is now in place.

Workers remove a fallen tree on Regent Road, Edinburgh on Friday, January 24. | Jane Barlow/ PA

The warning, which covers all of Edinburgh and the Lothians is in place until 11am and the Met Office are warning of ‘hazardous driving conditions’.

Scots have been told to expect more travel delays and cancellations, with roads and railway lines likely to be affected.

The Met Office also warned that there may be icy patches on some roads, pavements and cycle paths and that injuries from slips and falls are possible.