Well-loved West Lothian chippy that won lots of awards closes leaving locals 'gutted'

A well-loved West Lothian chippy has suddenly closed for good – and customers have been left ‘gutted’ by the news.

Zio G's in Linlithgow has now shut permanently, with the owners citing cost of living as the reason.

The popular venue has won a string of awards over the years – including Best Takeaway and Fish and Chip Shop at the Edinburgh Business awards in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Sharing the sad news on Facebook on Tuesday (April 15), the chippy’s owners said: “We want to let you know that as of today, Zio G’s will be closing its doors. This isn’t an easy post to share. Like many small businesses, we’ve faced incredible challenges since Covid, and despite our best efforts, it’s become increasingly difficult to keep going.

“We want to say a heartfelt thank you to every single one of our customers – your support, loyalty, and love over the years have meant the world to us. Thank you for being part of our journey.”

The announcement was met with shock and sadness from locals who reacted in the comments.

One customer wrote: “So sad news! Best takeaway by far and great service! Lindsay, Stephanie, Salvo and all the staff over the years - I wish you all the best in future endeavours.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear this. Going to miss our wee chats when me and the laddie come in. He's going to be gutted.”

A third commented: “I’m absolutely gutted for you all. Loved a wee visit when I was down that way. Wishing you all the very best for the future.”

A fourth person wrote: “Aww, so sorry to hear you are closing. Kids are going to be gutted – it’s one off their favourite takeaways.”

