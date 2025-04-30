East Lothian motorcyclist named as victim of horror crash in Scottish Borders
Stuart Brandon Donald, from Tranent, was riding his motorbike on an unclassified road, known locally as Langshaw Road, at around 3.45pm on April 26 when his bike collided with a Nissan X-Trail. Stuart, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out before reopening at around 9.40pm. The driver of the Nissan car was not injured.
Road Policing Sergeant Michael Shillington said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We continue to keep them updated while our enquiries continue.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the area at the time, and has not already spoken to us, to contact police.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2156 of 26 April.
