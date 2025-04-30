East Lothian motorcyclist named as victim of horror crash in Scottish Borders

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A young motorcyclist from East Lothian has been named as the victim of a horror crash in the Scottish Borders.

Stuart Brandon Donald, from Tranent, was riding his motorbike on an unclassified road, known locally as Langshaw Road, at around 3.45pm on April 26 when his bike collided with a Nissan X-Trail. Stuart, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out before reopening at around 9.40pm. The driver of the Nissan car was not injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stuart Brandon Donald, 26, from Tranent, died after a crash involving a car on Saturday, April 26Stuart Brandon Donald, 26, from Tranent, died after a crash involving a car on Saturday, April 26
Stuart Brandon Donald, 26, from Tranent, died after a crash involving a car on Saturday, April 26 | Police Scotland

Road Policing Sergeant Michael Shillington said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We continue to keep them updated while our enquiries continue.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the area at the time, and has not already spoken to us, to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2156 of 26 April.

Related topics:PolicePolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice