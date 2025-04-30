Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young motorcyclist from East Lothian has been named as the victim of a horror crash in the Scottish Borders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Brandon Donald, from Tranent, was riding his motorbike on an unclassified road, known locally as Langshaw Road, at around 3.45pm on April 26 when his bike collided with a Nissan X-Trail. Stuart, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out before reopening at around 9.40pm. The driver of the Nissan car was not injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Brandon Donald, 26, from Tranent, died after a crash involving a car on Saturday, April 26 | Police Scotland

Road Policing Sergeant Michael Shillington said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We continue to keep them updated while our enquiries continue.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and would urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the area at the time, and has not already spoken to us, to contact police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2156 of 26 April.