Telfer Subway closed for urgent wall repairs

A well-trodden pedestrian subway linking Fountainbridge and Dalry has been closed for urgent wall repairs.

A Council spokesperson said: “The Telfer Subway has been partially closed to allow for urgent structural investigations into a damaged boundary wall overhanging the subway. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, however public safety is absolutely paramount.”

A pedestrian diversion has been put in place via the pathway at the back of the Lidl supermarket on Dalry Road while urgent wall repairs are carried out.

The Telfer Subway originally ran underneath the railway lines leading to Edinburgh Princes Street Station and dates back to around 1900.

Half way along the subterranean footpath, a bricked up section can be seen which once provided access to the now demolished Dalry Station.

The footpath still allows a handy shortcut between Fountainbridge and Dalry without having to negotiate West Approach Road.

