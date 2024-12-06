A round-up of key headlines from the Scottish Premiership on Friday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs are gearing up for a crucial weekend of football at the bottom of the Premiership table.

Basement boys Hearts, who picked up an encouraging 1-1 draw at home to Aberdeen last weekend, play host to Dundee as they seek a first victory in five matches across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Hibs fresh off the back of a comfortable 3-0 victory away to Motherwell travel to Parkhead to take on a formidable Celtic side that are still yet to lose a league game this term.

Both sides will be desperate to build momentum ahead of the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day and next month’s January transfer window.

As fans look ahead to another exciting weekend of Premiership action, we take a look at the main headlines from around the division, including an inside look at Aberdeen’s reaction to recent draws against Hearts and Hibs.

Shinnie dismisses talk of Aberdeen concern after recent blip

Aberdeen midfielder Graeme Shinnie says nobody in the Pittodrie dressing room is panicking over the club’s recent dip in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy Thelin's side made a blistering start to the Scottish Premiership season by going 11 games unbeaten in the league, but have recently slipped off the pace by failing to win any of their last four league matches.

The Dons suffered their first defeat of the season against St Mirren and were unable to capitalise on taking the lead in draws to Hearts and Hibs before falling to a second costly defeat to runaway leaders Celtic.

“There's no need to be worried anyway," Shinnie told The Herald. “We're still second in the league. Of course, you have three tough away games in a week, backed up with a home game against Celtic.

“I think if you individualise them, St Mirren wasn't good enough, we know that. Hibs we're 30 seconds to a minute away from winning that game. Bad defending cost us, so it was our own wrongdoing in that one. To be fair, I thought Hearts' point was probably a fair result in the end, so I can't really complain about that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen’s defeat to Celtic leaves them seven points behind the league leaders, having played one extra game. However, it does still give them a four point cushion over Rangers, although the Light Blues also have a game in hand.

Reflecting on the loss to Celtic, Shinnie added: “Against Celtic it was a tough one. I thought we played well. I thought they had the bulk of the ball, but like I said, I thought we were dangerous when we won it back on the turnover and the transition. We just didn't do enough to get the ball in the net and that was the frustrating part.”

Aberdeen take on St Johnstone in their next Premiership match and Shinnie insists the team are not dwelling on any of their previous setbacks.

He added: “As soon as one game ends, you look towards the next one and the next one's coming thick and fast, which is good. It's a case of recovering now as well as we can. We've had a tough run of travelling and then a tough game against Celtic, so it's important that the boys rest, recover and a big game Saturday. Looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Johnstone boss hints at wholesale changes

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has confirmed that he plans to sell some of his players to facilitate new signings and has insisted that anyone who doesn’t want to be at the club will be moved out.

Speaking to Courier Sport, the 51-year-old outline plans to mould the club in his own image after arriving from Riga FC in October.

The Finnish coach explained: “If they don’t want to be here, I’ve said to come and see me and we will find a solution. I’ve not made any decisions, the club hasn’t made any decisions that these players will move in January.

“We don’t have limitless resources. If we want to bring some players in, we need to move some players out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this moment, everyone is on the same line and pushing hard if they want to be here. If they are doubting, they can find something somewhere else. I won’t be happy but I would be ready to let them go.”