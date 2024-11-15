Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer headlines from the Scottish Premiership as a 14-time Scottish international is made available for free

The January transfer window is on the horizon in the Scottish Premiership and it could prove to be a make or break month in the season of capital sides Hearts and Hibs who have both endured disastrous starts to the new season.

Hibs boss David Gray brought 12 new players to Easter Road during the summer transfer window, but has so far been unable to get any real run of results.

Pressure is mounting on the 36-year-old to turn things around in his first permanent stint in the capital after his side’s run of just one victory in their opening 12 league games, leaving them bottom of the table.

The Hibs board have vowed to give Gray more time to turn the corner despite speculation over his future, but on the other side of the capital, time ran out for Steven Naismith, who was unable to keep his job after a huge drop off in performances and results for Hearts.

The Jambs, who finished third last term, picked up just one point from their opening six league matches under Naismith and were on a losing streak of eight across all competitions before his departure.

His successor Neil Critchley has overseen a mini-revival in recent weeks, but the winter window will be the real test of his ability to strengthen the team and make his mark at Tynecastle.

Ahead of what promises to be a crucial transfer window in Scotland, we take a look at all of the main headlines including updates on Celtic and a former Dundee United hero.

Celtic tipped to spend big in January

Celtic are flying high at the top of the table with a near perfect 10 wins and one draw from their opening 11 league matches.

However, the Hoops face firm competition for the title by the season’s surprise package Aberdeen, who remain locked level with the champions on 31 points.

Celtic have been excellent throughout the campaign and have even been able to translate some of that confidence into Europe, with notable victories over Slovan Bratislava and RB Leipzig.

However, Brendan Rodgers is far from finished with signings for this season and according to Football Insider, is in fact willing to sign between £5m and £10m worth of new players in January.

Keith Wyness, who once worked at Aberdeen, explained: “We know there’s money.

“They’ve managed to turn around their performances in Europe, it’s fantastic.

“There is money in the bank, there’s Champions League money coming in.

“I do think they’ll open the wallet in January to a degree and try and give Brendan the chance to go further in Europe.

“It won’t be significant. I wouldn’t think it was anything more than £5-10million mid-season.

“They have proven they can get young talent in. The problem is now getting them acclimatised to European games going forward and get them to a level where they can make the difference at that level.”

Former Dundee United hero becomes free agent

Ex-Dundee United talisman Johnny Russell is a free agent after MLS side Sporting Kansas City opted not to renew his contract.

Russell, who spent the first six years of his professional career at Tannadice Park was dubbed a “legend” following a sensational seven years in MLS, becoming the most prolific Scot in the history of the league.

The 14-time Scotland international racked up 67 goals in 232 appearances and even became the captain of the Western Conference side for a number of years.

Sporting’s official X account wrote: “Our 9th captain in club history, you inspired generations on and off the pitch. Thank you for everything, Johnny.”

MLS’ own account even paid tribute, writing: “Forever a pleasure, salute to the Sporting KC LEGEND Johnny Russell.”

The 34-year-old, who starred for Derby County between 2013 and 2018, who has a proven track record in Scotland’s top-flight, is unlikely to be short of offers, due to his versatility, leadership and eye for goal.