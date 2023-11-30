Celtic star eyed as former Hearts boss details transfer targets

One Celtic star has caught the eye of Serie A giants as game time lessens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs and Hearts are back in action again in just a few days time as the Jambos travel through to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park and Hibs welcome Aberdeen at Easter Road.

While the Killies will be hopeful of seeking revenge following Hearts' Viaplay Cup quarter-final win, Hibs will relish the opportunity to do the same after Aberdeen beat them in the semi-final of the same cup last month. The Dons currently sit in tenth place in the league, with two games in hand, but have struggled with league form this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, since Nick Montgomery's arrival, the Hibees now sit in fifth place, just one spot behind their city rivals, as both teams seek a top six finish ahead of the split.

https://jpi-cms-prod.brightsites.co.uk/article/edit/4428028

Ahead of this weekend's action, here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals...

Serie A Giants eye Celtic star

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull is being monitored by a number of Italian clubs, including AC Milan, ahead of the January transfer window, according to prominent scout and intermediary Michele Fratine (Pianeta Milan via Football Scotland).

The 24-year-old is considering his future at Parkhead with his current contract running out at the end of the season. He has played 14 games in total but only seven from the start and the ex-Motherwell star is now beginning to believe he could get more game time elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prominent Italian scout and intermediary Michele Fratine recently told Pianeta Milan that AC Milan are 'looking at' Turnbull in what is a shock link ahead of the January window. Milan would reportedly have to spend at least £7 million if they sign him before May.

Ex-Hearts boss reveals transfer target

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has made signing at least one striker his top priority for January (Courier). The Saints have been dealt several serious injury blows and Nicky Clark is once again sidelined for now.

Speaking to the press, Levein said: "“I’ve got a clear idea of where I’d like to strengthen but it comes down to other factors as well,” Levein said. “To strengthen you need money.

"I’ve had a good chat with Gus about where I feel we could enhance the team. As with all these situations there’s maybe a case of moving one or two to free up some space and some money. In an ideal world I’d bring a striker in and maybe a project one. Up front is probably our priority."

Dons to see UAE partnership

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen hint at a partnership with UAE's oldest club, Al-Nasr - with the two parties vowing to explore areas of mutual benefit "in the spirit of cooperation and respect" (Scottish Sun)

While Dons boss Barry Robson has been preparing his side to try and win their first match in the competition, club chief Burrows has been visiting the UAE on a fact finding mission.