Hibs’ biggest surprises in the SWPL this season
With the SWPL now well underway, we examine what Hibs' biggest surprises have been so far this season.
Grant Scott has had a great start to life back in the capital after returning to the club in the summer. After 16 games in charge in all competitions, he currently has his side fifth in the SWPL1 and has also guided them to the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals. With the side continuing to improve week as week, we look at the biggest surprises in their campaign so far.
Sensational Jorian Baucom
The striker has easily been one of the signings of the season in the SWPL. After coming into the country fairly unknown, the American has ensured everyone is now wary of her abilities.
Since joining Hibs in August, the 27-year-old has found the back of the net 14 times in sixteen games. This includes a hat-trick against Aberdeen in a 5-0 win and a brace in a 2-1 win against Hearts in the last Edinburgh derby. Her form has seen her rise to be the fifth-highest scorer in the SWPL1 so far this season.
Dundee United stood firm
Near the start of the campaign, Hibs travelled up north to face Dundee United at Foundation Park. In their previous games, the hosts had lost 4-0 and 3-0 to Partick Thistle and Hearts with Grant Scott’s side expected to continue to pile on the misery.
However, Dundee United stood firm in the tie and managed to secure a 0-0 draw, their first point of the season. This was despite Hibs racking up 19 shots in the game. The Hibees had their revenge later in the season however, as they shipped seven goals past the Tangerines to progress to the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals.
Spartans comeback
Hibs usually have a tough time against Spartans and the first meeting between the two rivals was no different. Hosted at Meadowbank, the visitors quickly went 2-0 thanks to goals from Sarah Clelland and Robyn McCafferty. However, a penalty and a red card were given away by Dion McMahon which allowed Baucom to bring Hibs back into the game.
The hosts then battled for almost 30 minutes to try to level the scoreline but had little success. Then, in the dying seconds of the game, substitute Brooke Nunn stepped up to blast the ball into the net from a corner to ensure Hibs came out with a point.
Hammering at the Ibrox
Amidst their recent good run of form, Hibs suffered a heavy away defeat to Rangers. With the Gers hosting the fixture at the Ibrox, Scott’s side headed to Glasgow in hopes of producing an upset. However, on the day they were completely outplayed and ended up losing the game 7-0. Scott was furious with the performance as the Hibees suffered their heaviest defeat since a 9-0 loss to Celtic at the first game of the 2022/23 season. Fortunately for fans, Hibs quickly turned their form around and have won every game since.
Goals, goals, goals
Since the Dundee United game, goals have not been a problem for Hibs. The side has scored 37 times in 14 games so far in the league this season. This has included some massive victories. Scott’s side recorded an 8-1 victory over Hamilton as well as an 8-0 win away to Montrose. Last time out, Hibs saw off local rivals Spartans in an impressive 4-1 comeback. This run has now seen them score 29 times in their last five games in all competitions.