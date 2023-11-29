With the SWPL now well underway, we examine what Hibs' biggest surprises have been so far this season.

Hibs have been on a fine run of form recently. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Grant Scott has had a great start to life back in the capital after returning to the club in the summer. After 16 games in charge in all competitions, he currently has his side fifth in the SWPL1 and has also guided them to the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals. With the side continuing to improve week as week, we look at the biggest surprises in their campaign so far.

Sensational Jorian Baucom

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jorian Baucom celebrates with the Capital Cup after overcoming Hearts at Easter Road. Credit: David Mollison

The striker has easily been one of the signings of the season in the SWPL. After coming into the country fairly unknown, the American has ensured everyone is now wary of her abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining Hibs in August, the 27-year-old has found the back of the net 14 times in sixteen games. This includes a hat-trick against Aberdeen in a 5-0 win and a brace in a 2-1 win against Hearts in the last Edinburgh derby. Her form has seen her rise to be the fifth-highest scorer in the SWPL1 so far this season.

Dundee United stood firm

Hibs were unable to get past Dundee United in their first meeting this season. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Near the start of the campaign, Hibs travelled up north to face Dundee United at Foundation Park. In their previous games, the hosts had lost 4-0 and 3-0 to Partick Thistle and Hearts with Grant Scott’s side expected to continue to pile on the misery.

However, Dundee United stood firm in the tie and managed to secure a 0-0 draw, their first point of the season. This was despite Hibs racking up 19 shots in the game. The Hibees had their revenge later in the season however, as they shipped seven goals past the Tangerines to progress to the Sky Sports Cup semi-finals.

Spartans comeback

Brooke Nunn celebrates making it 2-2 against Spartans. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

Hibs usually have a tough time against Spartans and the first meeting between the two rivals was no different. Hosted at Meadowbank, the visitors quickly went 2-0 thanks to goals from Sarah Clelland and Robyn McCafferty. However, a penalty and a red card were given away by Dion McMahon which allowed Baucom to bring Hibs back into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts then battled for almost 30 minutes to try to level the scoreline but had little success. Then, in the dying seconds of the game, substitute Brooke Nunn stepped up to blast the ball into the net from a corner to ensure Hibs came out with a point.

Hammering at the Ibrox

Poppy Lawson looks to close down Kirsty Howat. Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL

Amidst their recent good run of form, Hibs suffered a heavy away defeat to Rangers. With the Gers hosting the fixture at the Ibrox, Scott’s side headed to Glasgow in hopes of producing an upset. However, on the day they were completely outplayed and ended up losing the game 7-0. Scott was furious with the performance as the Hibees suffered their heaviest defeat since a 9-0 loss to Celtic at the first game of the 2022/23 season. Fortunately for fans, Hibs quickly turned their form around and have won every game since.

Goals, goals, goals

Hibs celebrate netting a fourth goal against Aberdeen. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie