Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tricky winger will hope to offer Kilmarnock vital experience ahead of their European schedule

Former Hearts and Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven has committed his future to Kilmarnock by signing a new one year deal at Rugby Park which keeps him at the club until June 2025.

The 33-year-old winger, who trained with Fulham and Liverpool as a youngster, kick-started his senior career with Airdrie United, but it was his form for Dundee United between 2011 and 2015 which earned him a move to Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the course of two and half seasons he helped the Hoops to three league titles and the Scottish League Cup.

He later had spells at Aberdeen and New York City before returning to Scotland with Hearts. In his first season at Tynecastle he played 16 games as the Jambos won the Championship title with a resounding 57 points from 27 games.

Mackay-Steven played a vital role in the team’s third place finish a year later, in a season which also saw Hearts reach the final of the Scottish Cup. His final season in Edinburgh was hampered by injury woes which resulted in him leaving at end of his contract in 2023.

After several months training with Kilmarnock, he signed a short term contract in December and played eight times as the team finished fourth - marking their best finish since 2018/19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kilmarnock will compete in Europe next season and have expressed their delight at keeping the 33-year-old on board.

A club statement reads: “Gary Mackay-Steven has committed his future to Kilmarnock as he has signed a new contract that will keep him here until 2025, pending approval.