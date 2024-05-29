Former Hearts and Celtic star signs new deal with Premiership rivals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Hearts and Celtic winger Gary Mackay-Steven has committed his future to Kilmarnock by signing a new one year deal at Rugby Park which keeps him at the club until June 2025.
The 33-year-old winger, who trained with Fulham and Liverpool as a youngster, kick-started his senior career with Airdrie United, but it was his form for Dundee United between 2011 and 2015 which earned him a move to Celtic.
Over the course of two and half seasons he helped the Hoops to three league titles and the Scottish League Cup.
He later had spells at Aberdeen and New York City before returning to Scotland with Hearts. In his first season at Tynecastle he played 16 games as the Jambos won the Championship title with a resounding 57 points from 27 games.
Mackay-Steven played a vital role in the team’s third place finish a year later, in a season which also saw Hearts reach the final of the Scottish Cup. His final season in Edinburgh was hampered by injury woes which resulted in him leaving at end of his contract in 2023.
After several months training with Kilmarnock, he signed a short term contract in December and played eight times as the team finished fourth - marking their best finish since 2018/19.
Kilmarnock will compete in Europe next season and have expressed their delight at keeping the 33-year-old on board.
A club statement reads: “Gary Mackay-Steven has committed his future to Kilmarnock as he has signed a new contract that will keep him here until 2025, pending approval.
“The tricky attacker has agreed to a new deal at Rugby Park, and his wealth of experience will prove vital in the build-up to our European matches.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.