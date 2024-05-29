Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St Johnstone boss Craig Levien could look to bolster his attacking options this summer

Former Hearts fan favourite Uche Ikpeazu is considering a shock return to top-flight Scottish football this summer.

The powerful centre forward, who struck five times in 40 Premiership appearances for Hearts between 2018 and 2020, will become a free agent when his contract at League Two side Port Vale expires next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Jambos forward was lauded for his work rate, strength, pace and hold-up play during his time at Tynecastle under Craig Levein.

He notably helped the team reach the final of the Scottish Cup in 2019, and Football Scotland have reported that the now St Johnstone boss is keen to be reunited with his former striker in the summer.

Since leaving Hearts, the 29-year-old has represented the likes of Wycombe, Middlesbrough, Konyaspor and most recently Port Vale where he suffered relegation into the fourth-tier of English football.

The Uganda international is currently searching for his 14th career club and could prove beneficial to St Johnstone, who were the joint lowest scorers in the division with 29 goals from 38 games last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad