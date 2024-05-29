Former Hearts favourite linked with Craig Levien reunion and Scottish football return
Former Hearts fan favourite Uche Ikpeazu is considering a shock return to top-flight Scottish football this summer.
The powerful centre forward, who struck five times in 40 Premiership appearances for Hearts between 2018 and 2020, will become a free agent when his contract at League Two side Port Vale expires next month.
The ex-Jambos forward was lauded for his work rate, strength, pace and hold-up play during his time at Tynecastle under Craig Levein.
He notably helped the team reach the final of the Scottish Cup in 2019, and Football Scotland have reported that the now St Johnstone boss is keen to be reunited with his former striker in the summer.
Since leaving Hearts, the 29-year-old has represented the likes of Wycombe, Middlesbrough, Konyaspor and most recently Port Vale where he suffered relegation into the fourth-tier of English football.
The Uganda international is currently searching for his 14th career club and could prove beneficial to St Johnstone, who were the joint lowest scorers in the division with 29 goals from 38 games last term.
While Ikpeazu has never been prolific - scoring just one in 20 last term - he is renowned for getting the best out of players around him and could prove useful to the existing attacking trio of Adama Sidibeh, Benji Kimpioka and Nicky Clark.
