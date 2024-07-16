SNS Group

Defender moves to the EFL after agreeing terms

Alex Cochrane has completed his move from Hearts to Birmingham City, where he has signed a four-year contract. The transfer will earn the Edinburgh club an initial six-figure fee which will rise into seven figures once add-ons are factored in.

The 24-year-old left-back travelled south after City negotiated a fee with Hearts at the end of last week. He has now agreed terms to begin his career in England’s League One. Birmingham are hoping he can help them return to the Championship quickly following relegation last season.

Cochrane joined Hearts on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2021 and became a permanent signing 12 months later for a modest six-figure sum. After three years in Scotland, he was keen to return to England. “Alex has done really well for us since joining three years ago, and we’ve been really good for Alex so it’s no surprise that there was interest in him,” Hearts head coach Steven Naismith told the club website.

“We had a conversation a year ago about picking the right moment to move on, and how another good season at Hearts would benefit him. He’s shown a maturity to focus on his game, develop and do his best for the team. It’s important for the club that we are able to identify players who can take the team forward and, if the opportunity presents itself further down the line, we make a significant return on our investment.

“It’s one of the big appeals for players joining Hearts; challenging at the top end of the league and in latter stages of the cup, European football, international recognition and a platform to progress careers. It’s a good deal all round. It’s good for the club and it’s good for Alex. He leaves with our best wishes.”

Speaking to the Birmingham website, Cochrane explained why he opted for the move to St Andrew’s. “It came about quite quickly, but I felt like it was too good an opportunity to pass on. The ambition of the club is really exciting, especially for a young player like me who wants to go as far as I can in football. I am delighted to be here, and I just cannot wait to get going.”