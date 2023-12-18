Celtic trolled by Rangers hero after loss to Hearts
Rangers legend shows support for Hearts following 2-0 win at Parkhead
It was a challenging prospect - two defeats in two games and Hearts' next opponent was Celtic at Celtic Park. It did not fill the Jambos fans with too much hope that a vital three points would be secured. However, fortune favoured the brave and Steven Naismith's side came away with a triumphant win and their first victory at Parkhead for 16 years.
Lawrence Shankland opened up the scoring with a header before Stephen Kingsley doubled the lead with a free-kick after 30 minutes and the Jambos were able to beautifully hold on to their lead with Zander Clark keeping yet another clean sheet.
While the Hoops fans booed their players as they slumped off, there was one fanbase almost equally as ecstatic as the Hearts faithful. Rangers club legend Kris Boyd was quick to mock his former rivals following their defeat to the Gorgie side and took to his social media to boast of Celtic's defeat.
Celtic had just enjoyed their first Champions League win, beating Feyenoord 2-1 in the midweek and the Sky Sports pundit shared a snap of him grinning with a 'weekend football' caption and then, a tad angrier, saying 'midweek football' with 'The Hearts Song' playing over the top.
Rangers are still in second place, five points behind their rivals in the league but have two games in hand as well as the momentum of a Viaplay Cup triumph to push them through as the year draws to a close. Hearts are now back up into third place with a game in hand over St Mirren in fourth as Steven Naismith's winning form continues.