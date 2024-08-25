Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint before kick-off, toasting a famous victory, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Tynecastle Park are well worth a visit.

Lots of amazing bars in the area which welcome Hearts fans, while a few have tradionally been frequented by visiting supporters.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see some pubs frequented by Jambos before and after home games at Tynie.

12 Edinburgh pubs loved by Hearts fans

2 . The Caley Sample Room Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Laich Where: 477 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 3AD Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Ryrie’s Bar Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace Edinburgh EH12 5EY. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales