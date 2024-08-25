Edinburgh Hearts pubs: 12 amazing Edinburgh pubs frequented by Hearts fans when team plays at Tynecastle

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 25th Aug 2024, 10:21 BST
Win or lose, you will find plenty of Hearts fans drinking in these Edinburgh boozers on match days.

Whether you are nipping in for a quick pint before kick-off, toasting a famous victory, or drowning your sorrows after a crushing defeat, these pubs in close proximity to Tynecastle Park are well worth a visit.

Lots of amazing bars in the area which welcome Hearts fans, while a few have tradionally been frequented by visiting supporters.

Scroll through our photo gallery to see some pubs frequented by Jambos before and after home games at Tynie.

1. 12 Edinburgh pubs loved by Hearts fans

Scroll through our gallery to see some Edinburgh pubs frequented by Hearts before and after home games at Tynecastle. Photo: Third Party

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR

2. The Caley Sample Room

Where: 42-58 Angle Park Terrace, Edinburgh EH11 2JR Photo: Third Party

Where: 477 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 3AD

3. The Laich

Where: 477 Gorgie Road, Edinburgh EH11 3AD Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace Edinburgh EH12 5EY.

4. Ryrie’s Bar

Where: 1 Haymarket Terrace Edinburgh EH12 5EY. Photo: Third Party

