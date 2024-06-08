Goodison Park, home of Everton

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the SPFL as Hearts and Hibs prepare for the summer

Hearts came 3rd in the Scottish Premiership table in this past season behind Celtic and Rangers. They will be hoping they can keep hold of their key striker Lawrence Shankland this summer after he scored 24 league goals last term.

As for Hibs, David Gray has been named as Nick Montgomery’s permanent replacement and they will be hoping he can lead them to glory. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the division regarding some of the Edinburgh pair’s rivals…

Everton close in on attacker

Everton are closing in on the signing of Partick Thistle attacker Ceiran Loney, according to The Athletic. The Toffees are poised to lure the 16-year-old to Goodison Park.

Loney, who is his current side’s youngster ever player, has also attracted the attention of Brighton and Hove Albion over recent times. However, it appears Merseyside will be his next destination as he looks to continue his development down in England now.

Hearts to head down to Burnley

Hearts B team will head down to Burnley for a pre-season training camp next month, as confirmed by the official club website. They finished 2nd in the Scottish Lowland League last term.

The Wee Jambos will play two friendly matches during their time in Lancashire against Burnley’s Under-21’s and Bamber Bridge before heading back up to Edinburgh on 22nd July.

New deal for St Johnstone winger

Former Celtic, St Mirren and Ross County winger Graham Carey has been handed a new deal by St Johnstone. The 35-year-old, who is from Ireland, joined the Saints in 2022 after a spell in Bulgaria at CSKA Sofia.

He has since scored six goals in 70 games and has now penned an extension until 2025. The attacker has told their website: “I’m really happy to sign with the club again. I’m one of the more experienced players now and I’m hoping that can rub off on some of the younger guys.

“It’s exciting working towards the start of the season and you are just itching to get back in. We want to be better than we were last season and get back to pushing further up the table.

“And we obviously want to do better in the cups this coming year and give the fans something to get excited about.”

Dundee United sign goalkeeper

Dundee United have signed goalkeeper Dave Richards from Crewe Alexandra. The Terrors are gearing up for life back in the top flight following their promotion from the Scottish Championship.

The Welshman will add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department and has put pen-to-paper on a two-year contract after his temporary stint at St Johnstone last season.

Richards has told their club website: “I’m absolutely over the moon to get this over the line. I haven’t heard anything but brilliant things from other players about this football club.