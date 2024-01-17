Ex-Hearts midfielder and Scotland international announces retirement
The 36-year-old was released from Hearts in April
The former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from the pitch after over 600 professional games. Snodgrass most recently played for Hearts where he appeared 25 times during the 2022/23 season before being released in April.
Born in Glasgow, the winger started his career with Livingston before moving down south and playing for Leeds United - where he helped win them promotion tot he Championship in 2010 - Norwich City, Hull City before spending three years with West Ham. The Scotland star spent a season on loan at Aston Villa before heading to West Bromwich Albion and Luton Town.
It was then in 2022 that he joined the Tynecastle side but was released shortly after Steven Naismith replaced Robbie Neilson as the manager. At the time, the Scotland footballer was told he wouldn't get much play by incoming Jambos boss before his contract was axed and he later admitted: "I was emotionally attached and determined for us to kick on. The previous six weeks had been a real challenge for us all.
“But that’s when a TEAM sticks TOGETHER, digs in and fights for the guy next to you. I was in for the fight and desperate for third place but that chance was sadly taken away from me. It’s left me gutted and disappointed."
Taking to social media, Snodgrass wrote regarding his retirement announcement: "A little lad from the east end of Glasgow got to live his childhood dream for 20 years playing at 10 great clubs, meeting amazing people and building relationships with staff and people around those clubs.
“Getting to represent my country, playing over 600 games scoring over 100 goals and 100 assists is something I would have never imagined doing. Then getting told in 2014 I might never play football again after a (potentially) career ending knee injury to then come back and play another 250-plus games is something I am grateful for.”
The Scotland international, who played 28 fixtures for the Tartan Army, also hinted as to what he might do next as he closed off his post by saying: “I will miss this beautiful game but after the last 6 months it’s time to give my knowledge and help to the next generation."