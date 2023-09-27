Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League clubs such as Liverpool or Arsenal would have to offer a “huge” deal in order to prise Brentford defender Aaron Hickey away from the Bees.

According to reports from Football Insider, the London club have no plans to let the 21-year-old leave in the near future and the news come just two days after Football Insider also revealed the former Jambos star is “happy” with Brentford despite the growing interest from elite English clubs.

It has been revealed that Premier League giants such as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are already preparing to battle it out for the 21-year-old’s signature when January comes around.

However, the Football Insider sources say the ex-Hearts defender has no plans to disrupt his flow of first-team football with a move in the mid-season transfer window. Instead, Hickey is keen to play regularly with a view to ensuring a place in Steve Clarke’s squad at next year’s Euros Championships in Germany, with Scotland expected to attend following a so-far flawless qualifying campaign.

Born in Glasgow, Hickey first started his football career as a youth player for Hearts in 2012 before joining the senior squad in 2019. The full-back - who can play at both left and right-back - then moved to Bologna in 2020 following 24 league appearances with the Jambos.

Hickey moved back to the UK in July 2022, signing with Brentford for a reported £14 million, rising to £18 million after performance based add-ons. It is now believed that Thomas Frank’s side would ask for an even bigger profit if their key full-back is to leave the club in the coming months. The 21-year-old has been performing well for both club and country, starting all six of Brentford’s Premier League games so far this season.

