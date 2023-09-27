Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet was taken off the pitch during last week’s Championship match against Rotherham and immediately fear spread that the Scotland international had suffered a serious ankle injury.

However, the aforementioned fears can be put to rest as, while the former Hibs forward will likely miss the next couple of weeks, his club manager Gary Rowett confirms that he could be back in action by the middle of October.

Scotland have two international fixtures next month, one of which is a UEFA Euros qualifying match against Spain. Steve Clarke’s squad could well secure qualification for next year’s tournament if they beat Spain in Seville in October and will be hopeful for a fully fit squad to give them the best chance at doing so.

The Tartan Army will then play a friendly against France in Lille the following week. Nisbet has featured regularly for Clarke, teaming up with fellow strikers Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes and Hearts’ captain Lawrence Shankland.

Speaking about the injury, Nisbet’s club boss has said: “We’re hoping it’s not as bad as first feared but again we’re probably only going to know that when he can get back out onto the pitches.

“I think he’s got a tear in his ankle ligaments but we think it’s perhaps an old one so might not be as problematic, but that could easily turn into an issue when he goes back out on the pitches. But he’s certainly not going to be out for weeks. I think it’s a case of let’s have a little look at it and see where he’s at.”

While Nisbet sits eleventh in the league with his club, Millwall, the striker is part of a squad currently at the top of their Euros qualifying group having won five out of five possible fixtures, securing the maximum 15 points.