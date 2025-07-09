Former Hearts boss Ian Cathro worked with Liverpool star Diogo Jota during his time as a coach at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Former Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has paid an emotional tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre after he put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal at Portuguese club Estoril

After spending time coach with the likes of Valencia and Newcastle United, Cathro stepped into the lead role in the dugout for the first time in his career when he was appointed as Jambos head coach in December 2016. However, after winning just five of the final 22 league games during the season and failing to progress beyond the group stage of the Betfred Cup during the following campaign, Cathro was sacked on the first day of August 2017.

After a year out of the game, he returned to coaching as he was reunited with former Valencia boss Nuno Espirito Santo and he followed the Portuguese boss to Tottenham Hotspur and Al-Ittihad over the following seasons. A return to management followed with Portuguese club Estoril last summer and he has now been handed a new three-year deal after guiding his side to an eighth place finish during his first season in charge.

However, rather than focus on his own achievement, Cathro paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre after they tragically passed away following a car crash last week. The former Hearts boss coached Jota during his time at Wolves and he described the Portugal international as ‘a great lad’ and gave ‘incredible love, support and strength’ to his family.

Cathro’s message to Diogo and Andre Jota’s family

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on November 12, 2023. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Speaking after his new deal was confirmed, Cathro said: “As honoured as I am with the new contract, I hope Estoril supporters can forgive me when I take this opportunity to give the only message that makes sense to me right now. When I was at Wolverhampton, I had the opportunity to witness the incredible growth of players, individuals, relationships, lives and families and to be inspired by special people.In England, there is the expression ‘he's a good lad’ and, of course, sometimes it is not always true.

“But for Diogo, it was really true – in fact, it was more than that, it was more of a ‘he's a great lad.' I just want Diogo and Andre’s family to feel a little more of the incredible love, support and strength that also arises and is shared in football. And that, little by little, they find the strength they need to put one foot in front of the other again.”