Hearts are yet to win this term as they hunt for a new manager and are bottom of the table. They are searching for a replacement for Steven Naismith with Liam Fox in caretaker charge.

As for Hibs, they turned to David Gray this past summer following Lee Johnson and Nick Montgomery’s spells last season. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Scottish Premiership...

Boss tipped for St Johnstone post

Hearts aren’t the only team eyeing a boss with St Johnstone eyeing a successor for Craig Levein. They were battered 6-0 at home by Celtic this weekend.

Former Rangers man David Healy believes Tiernan Lynch would be ideal for the Saints. He has said, as per The Scottish Sun: “I hope Tiernan goes to St Johnstone! I have great respect for him. Larne have built a structure in his time there and had success. Tiernan is his own man, a talented young coach and manager. If he goes he will do well at St Johnstone.”

Lynch, 44, has been in charge at Larne since 2017 and has done an impressive job with th NIFL Premiership outfit. Prior to his move to his current club, he was the number two at Glentoran.

He has won the league title twice but could now be ready to take on a new challenge. St Johnstone are 10th in the league and are two points above Hearts.

Former Rangers man latest

Former Rangers defender Russell Martin is reportedly feeling the heat at Southampton already, despite their promotion from the Championship earlier this year. According to Football Insider, they could turn to Graham Potter if they decide to part ways with the 38-year-old following their tricky start to life back in the Premier League.

Martin, who was a centre-back during his playing days, had a loan spell at Ibrox in 2018. He played 17 games for the Gers and scored one goal from the back.

The Brighton-born man also played for Scotland and made 29 caps. He also had stints at Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Norwich City and Walsall before hanging up his boots in 2019.

Martin managed both MK Dons and Swansea City before landing the Southampton job in 2023 after they were relegated from the top flight. He got them up at the first time of asking but may become a victim of his own success now.