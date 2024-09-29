St Johnstone are apparently trying to finalise their managerial appointment this weekend (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

St Johnstone are said to be working hard to get a new head coach in this weekend after yesterday’s 6-0 defeat to the Hoops.

It may only be the end of September but there have already been two managerial casualties in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

St Johnstone were first to act as they parted company with Craig Levien while Hearts followed not long after when Steven Naismith paid the price for their dismal start to the campaign. However, it now looks like one of those sides are closing in on making a new replacement and it’s one that should be exciting for their supporters and Scottish football fans in general.

According to a report from the Belfast Telegraph, St Johnstone are ‘aiming to finalise a deal’ with Larne head coach Tiernan Lynch possibly today. It is claimed that the Perth side have agreed compensation with the Northern Irish champions and it is now up to Lynch to make a decision on where his future lies.

The likes of Celtic legend Scott Brown were also in the frame for the role at McDiarmid Park before the former Hoops skipper signed a new deal with Ayr United while Aberdeen coach and former interim manager Peter Leven was given permission to discuss the role but reportedly opted to stay at Pittodrie.

The capture of Lynch may prove a real coup for the Perth Saints with the 44-year old having taken Larne from the second division in Northern Ireland to back-to-back NIFL Champions as well as historically becoming the first Northern Irish side to reach the group/league stages of a UEFA European competition with Larne playing in the Europa Conference League this campaign.

It has been a decent start to the NIFL campaign for Larne this season with the Inver Park side sitting fourth in the table with four wins, two draws and one defeat. They may be six points off leaders Linfield but do have two games in hand as they target an incredible third top flight title in a row.

The Courier are also reporting that further discussions are planned between St Johnstone and Lynch today. It is believed that, baring a late change of heart, Lynch will be unveiled as their new head coach sooner rather than later.