Hearts are pushing to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League

Hearts fans are travelling to Belgium in huge numbers as they prepare to take on last season’s fifth place Pro League side Cercle Brugge in the Europa Conference League.

The Jambos have endured a miserable start to the league season, but have so far had some slight respite in Europe after recording two victories from their opening three games.

As it stands, Neil Critchley’s side sit in a respectable 12th place out of 36 teams in the European format, leaving them firmly in contention to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the competition.

Cercle Brugge have also endured a difficult time in the league with just four wins from their opening 15 Pro League matches. They have so far been a mixed bag in Europe with one victory, one draw and one defeat from their opening three games.

The fixture promises to play a significant role in the landscape of the Europa Conference League table.

Here’s how you can watch all the action live from the Jan Breydel Stadium.

When is Cercle Brugge vs Hearts?

Hearts travel to Cercle Brugge on Thursday 28 November. The match takes place at Jan Breydel Stadium which has an estimated capacity of around 29,000. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.

How to watch Cercle Brugge vs Hearts

Live coverage of Hearts’ Europa Conference League clash with Cercle Brugge begins on TNT Sports 3 at 5pm. Post match analysis runs from 7.45pm before the evening fixtures in the competition get underway.

How to live stream Cercle Brugge vs Hearts

TNT Sports subscribers can follow all the action on their mobile phone or electronic device by using the Discovery+ app.

Team news

The hosts are expected to be without Alama Boyo and Warleson for this match due to injury.

As for Hearts, Calem Nieuwenhof, Gerald Taylor and Yutaro Oda have all been out of action and are unlikely to be back until at least December.

The Jambos were beaten 4-1 in their last league game against Celtic but will be targeting a huge response to keep their Conference League campaign on track.