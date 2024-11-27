A round-up of Scottish Premiership headlines after Hibs’ dramatic draw with Aberdeen

Hibs boss David Gray has called on his players to use the euphoria of their dramatic 3-3 draw with Aberdeen as an outlet to kickstart their season.

The capital side took the lead in the first half through Joe Newell but found themselves in familiar territory in the second half when goals from Jamie McGrath and Nicky Devlin gave Aberdeen a 2-1 lead.

Nicky Cadden scored a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of added time, only for substitute Ester Sokler to restore the Dons lead moments later. Jimmy Thelin’s high-flying Dons looked to be set for a huge victory, but Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri popped up with his first goal in almost three years to change the script completely and level the scoreline.

Tuesday’s draw leaves Hibs level with Hearts on points, heading into this weekend’s clash with Motherwell. Meanwhile, Hearts will look to respond to their defeat against Dundee with a victory in their home match against Aberdeen. Ahead of a crucial weekend of football we take a look at all the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Former Hearts star reveals why he rejected Wrexham offer

Former Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to join rising Welsh side Wrexham on two separate occasions. The Red Dragons, spearhead by the ownership of Hollywood duo Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are blessed with immense pulling power to sign high calibre players.

They added nine players to their team this summer after winning back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One and strengthened further with two free agents in the January window. Wrexham first expressed an interest in signing Humphry on a loan from Wigan Athletic in January but the 27-year-old opted to stay and fight for his place at the League One club.

Six months later after climbing to League One, Wrexham put forward another offer to Humphry’s when he became a free agent but the Oldham-born forward opted instead to sign for Barnsley.

Commenting on his decision, Humphry’s, who scored three goals in 19 league matches for the Jambos, told Wigan Today: “At the time, Wrexham had come in for me, who were paying really good wages…and I still didn’t want to leave Wigan for Wrexham. I think they put an actual bid in for me, but I didn’t want to leave Wigan, so that was Wrexham off the table.

“There was another club, in Europe, who also came in with really good money on the table. Again, I said no, I said ‘let’s get this sorted here, I want to stay’. But God’s honest truth, there wasn’t another contract offer from that day forward. My position was always: ‘This is where I’m at, I’m turning down more money than I’ve been offered elsewhere, I’m more than happy to stay here for less money – not less than what I was on, but less than other clubs are offering’…because I wanted to stay.”

Hibs hero shares x-rated response to late limbs

Ex-Hibs stalwart Marvin Bartley expressed his relief at his old club’s late equalizer by sharing an X rated tweet after at the club’s pulsating contest with Aberdeen.

The ex-midfielder, who played 92 times in the league between 2015 and 2019, reacted to Rocky Bushiri's first goal in three seasons by posting on X: “I can’t take this. What the f***!!! Oh wait yes I can. Big Rocky.”

After watching the emotional scenes unfold, Bartley admitted he was living and breathing every kick of the ball during the rollercoaster contest. In the comments section he added: “It’s no good for your health in this game.

“It’s crazy how watching football can do that to you. Start trying to control your breathing like you played.”