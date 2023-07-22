News you can trust since 1873
Hearts confirm new signing as Australia star arrives at Tynecastle

The Jam Tarts confirmed the arrival of their second summer signing on Saturday morning.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 12:20 BST

Hearts have continued to add to the Australian influence within their squad after completing the signing of midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof on a four-year deal.

The Australia Under-23 international moves to Tynecastle from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers and joins compatriots Cammy Devlin, Nathaniel Atkinson and Kye Rowles as part of the Jam Tarts ranks. Nieuwenhof will arrive in Edinburgh on the back of a highly successful season with his former club as he was named in the A-League’s team of the year after helping his side reach the A-League Finals series.

Nieuwenhof has also made progress at international level after helping the Australian Under-23s side claim a third placed finish in the Toulon Tournament, featuring alongside former Hearts loanee Garang Kuol throughout the tournament.

Nieuwenhof has officially become Hearts’ second summer signing subject to a successful medical, UK visa and work permit approval, and international clearance after the Jam Tarts signing Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Michael McGovern from English Championship club Norwich City.

Speaking to the Hearts Website, Head Coach Frankie McAvoy said: “I’m really looking forward to getting Calem in and working with him.

“He’s earned rave reviews in the A-League and we think that he can come to Hearts and continue that form and make a real impact. Calem has the potential to both improve the team and himself, so it’s an exciting signing.”

Technical Director Steven Naismith added: “We’ve watched Calem a lot and what has impressed me the most is his versatility in the middle of the park. He can fill a variety of different roles in there and his numbers prove that he excels in all of them.

“From the conversations we’ve had he seems like a great lad, he has a real desire to come here and succeed and so he should fit into the dressing room well. It’ll be a few days yet before he comes over and all the relevant paperwork is completed, then we’ll integrate him into the group and get him match ready.”

