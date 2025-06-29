Aberdeen train station to Pittodrie - 2.19 miles | SNS Group

The 2025/26 Premiership season is now just over a month away - and it's time for Hearts and Hibs fans to hit the road once again.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs’ preparations for the new Premiership season are now well underway as both Edinburgh rivals look to make progress next season.

For Hearts, moving on from what was a challenging campaign last time out as they missed out on a top six spot when the Premiership split took place and they will hope to make significant strides forward under Derek McInnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By contrast, Hibs enjoyed a remarkable season as they ended the campaign in third place in the table and secured a return to European football in David Gray’s first full season in charge.

The new season fixtures were released earlier this month and that means fans of both sides are able to get out their diaries and start piecing together their travel plans for away fixtures during the campaign.

But how far will supporters travel? We take a look at the distances from Edinburgh Waverley station to the local stations of opposition clubs and to their stadium.