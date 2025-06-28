Hibs new boy 'buzzing' with Easter Road move after departure from Premiership rivals

Hibs completed their third signing of the summer on Friday.

Hibs new boy Josh Mulligan has the togetherness within David Gray’s squad was a driving factor in his decision to pen a four-year deal at Easter Road.

The Scotland Under-21 international left Premiership rivals Dundee last month and has been linked with a number of clubs since his departure. However, it is Hibs that have secured his services as they continue to strengthen their squad in preparation for a return to European competition following a third place finish in the Premiership last season.

Mulligan experienced contrasting fortunes against Hibs last season after the Dark Blues claimed a 4-1 win over his new employers in November before Gray’s men exacted revenge with a 4-0 victory at Easter Road in the final fixture before the Premiership split took in April. The winger admitted he is delighted to be forming part of the Hibs squad ahead of the new campaign after being impressed with what he witnessed from Gray’s men last season.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted. It's been a long time coming but yeah it's definitely worth the wait. I'm buzzing to be here and I just can't wait to get going. Obviously it's new for me. I've been at Dundee my whole life so it was sort of new but I think I dealt with it okay and now that this is done I'm just so happy and just can't wait to get going.

"They (Hibs) were the first team that showed interest and that's usually a good sign. There was a few other teams but because Hibs last season playing against them and seeing how good they were and how well run they were, it was a no-brainer for me.

"Towards the start of the season we won but they went 1-0 up and I was actually thinking during the game like these are a proper team here but I think they got a man sent off so the momentum in that game sort of shifted and then just the most recent game there they beat us quite comfortably and they were really, really good. Tough team to play against.

"Obviously there's loads of good players in this squad but I think just the way they were playing with each other and the way they were playing I think that was what impressed me most and that's just someone I want to be a part of going forward.”

Delighted

Hibs head coach David Gray during the Ron Gordon Football Festival at the Hibernian Training Centre, on June 21, 2025. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Mulligan has become Gray’s third summer signing after the Hibs boss completed a deal for Austrian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and secured the addition of Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath after reaching a pre-contract agreement with the Republic of Ireland international earlier this year. Gray is relishing the opportunity to work with the former Dundee man and believes Mulligan’s versatility will be an invaluable tool throughout what will be a hectic season at Easter Road.

He said: “Josh was one of the most eye-catching young players in the Scottish Premiership last season and has a lot of the attributes and characteristics we look for in our squad. He’s a young player that’s eager to progress and develop, and gives us extra options with his versatility as he is comfortable as a central midfielder or at right wing-back. We’re delighted to add him to the group, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Sporting director Malky Mackay added: “Josh is someone we’ve been aware of for some time, and he performed excellently for Dundee last season. The number of senior games he’s played at his age is impressive, and as a club we’re keen to add young Scottish talent to our squad to help them reach their potential. Josh is another good character to add to the group, and I look forward to seeing him at Easter Road Stadium.”

