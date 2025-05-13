Hearts will make a welcome return to on-field action on Wednesday when they host bottom of the table St Johnstone looking to extend their impressive recent record against a side destined for the Championship.
With much of the focus currently on Hearts’ attempts to persuade Derek McInnes to swap life at Kilmarnock for a role as successor to Neil Critchley, it will be interim manager Liam Fox who will once again take charge as he looks to build on consecutive wins against Ross County and Motherwell.
There is cause for hope ahead of the game as Hearts look to rack up yet another victory against a Saints side that has not beaten them since February 2022.
We take a look back at the last ten meetings of the two sides as one particular scoreline appears to have become a common theme in the fixture.
