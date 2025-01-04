Hearts January transfer window latest as midfielder returns early from loan spell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is all the latest Hearts January transfer news.

Few clubs have been busier than Hearts at the start of the January transfer window with Neil Critchley moving fast to make changes to his first team squad.

The Jambos take on in-form Dundee United at Tannadice tomorrow in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture on the back of an impressive 1-0 win over Motherwell last time out. The side that lines up for Sunday’s match in the city of discovery could look a bit different to the last with two new arrivals already through the door.

The Aussie international wasn’t the only player to leave the club this week with Andres Salazar seeing his loan at the club cut short. The Colombian international full back has returned to Atletico Nacional.

The latest January transfer movement has seen a loan player return to Tynecastle earlier than initially expected. As confirmed by the club earlier today, Aidan Denholm is back from his loan spell at Premiership rivals Ross County.

A statement from the club said: “Aidan Denholm has returned to Hearts from his loan spell at Ross County. The midfielder, who made 17 appearances in the Highlands, suffered an injury in the Staggies' win over Dundee and will now undergo his rehab with the Jambos in an effort to return to action this season.”

The 21-year old may yet have a part to play for the Jambos this season once he has recovered from his injury. In the meantime, his rehabilitation will be the priority for both the club and the player.