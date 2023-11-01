Following the loss to Rangers on Sunday, Naismith has made several key changes to the starting XI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts have a busy week ahead of them, facing Livingston shortly before taking on Rangers for the second time in a week on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

After leading 1-0 for the majority of the 90 minutes, Philippe Clement’s squad managed to pull back two late goals to take the winning points away from Steven Naismith at Ibrox on Sunday. The Jambos now sit seventh in the league following the result but will hope to return to winning ways this evening as they take on a side currently in tenth place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jambos looked to have been in a commanding position when they played the Gers but the two late goals have prompted the ex-Hearts striker to make some changes to his squad.

Ahead of Hearts’ upcoming Premiership clash against Livingston, here is the playing XI and substitution bench:

Hearts XI: Zander Clark (GK), Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowles, Alan Forrest, Alex Cochrane, Alex Lowry

Substitutes: Michael McGovern (GK), Peter Haring, Jorge Grant, Calem Nieuwenhof, Yutaro Oda, Andy Halliday, Toby Sibbick, Odel Offiah, Kenneth Vargas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Livingston XI: Jack Hamilton (GK), Michael Devlin, Scott Pittman, Stephen Kelly, Miles Welch-Hayes, Jason Holt, Joel Nouble, Mo Sangare, Andrew Shinnie, Sean Kelly, James Penrice