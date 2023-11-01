News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Hearts make five changes ahead of Scottish Premiership clash against Livingston

Following the loss to Rangers on Sunday, Naismith has made several key changes to the starting XI

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 1st Nov 2023, 19:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hearts have a busy week ahead of them, facing Livingston shortly before taking on Rangers for the second time in a week on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.

After leading 1-0 for the majority of the 90 minutes, Philippe Clement’s squad managed to pull back two late goals to take the winning points away from Steven Naismith at Ibrox on Sunday. The Jambos now sit seventh in the league following the result but will hope to return to winning ways this evening as they take on a side currently in tenth place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Jambos looked to have been in a commanding position when they played the Gers but the two late goals have prompted the ex-Hearts striker to make some changes to his squad.

Most Popular

Ahead of Hearts’ upcoming Premiership clash against Livingston, here is the playing XI and substitution bench:

Hearts XI: Zander Clark (GK), Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowles, Alan Forrest, Alex Cochrane, Alex Lowry

Substitutes: Michael McGovern (GK), Peter Haring, Jorge Grant, Calem Nieuwenhof, Yutaro Oda, Andy Halliday, Toby Sibbick, Odel Offiah, Kenneth Vargas

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Livingston XI: Jack Hamilton (GK), Michael Devlin, Scott Pittman, Stephen Kelly, Miles Welch-Hayes, Jason Holt, Joel Nouble, Mo Sangare, Andrew Shinnie, Sean Kelly, James Penrice

Substitutes: Shamal George (GK), Tom Parkes, Bruce Anderson, Daniel MacKay, Jamie Brandon, Steven Bradley, Luiyi de-Lucas, Danny Lloyd, Samson Lawal

Related topics:LivingstonRangersScottish PremiershipPhilippe Clement