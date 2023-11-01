Hearts make five changes ahead of Scottish Premiership clash against Livingston
Following the loss to Rangers on Sunday, Naismith has made several key changes to the starting XI
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hearts have a busy week ahead of them, facing Livingston shortly before taking on Rangers for the second time in a week on Sunday in the Viaplay Cup semi-final.
After leading 1-0 for the majority of the 90 minutes, Philippe Clement’s squad managed to pull back two late goals to take the winning points away from Steven Naismith at Ibrox on Sunday. The Jambos now sit seventh in the league following the result but will hope to return to winning ways this evening as they take on a side currently in tenth place.
The Jambos looked to have been in a commanding position when they played the Gers but the two late goals have prompted the ex-Hearts striker to make some changes to his squad.
Ahead of Hearts’ upcoming Premiership clash against Livingston, here is the playing XI and substitution bench:
Hearts XI: Zander Clark (GK), Frankie Kent, Stephen Kingsley, Beni Baningime, Lawrence Shankland, Liam Boyce, Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowles, Alan Forrest, Alex Cochrane, Alex Lowry
Substitutes: Michael McGovern (GK), Peter Haring, Jorge Grant, Calem Nieuwenhof, Yutaro Oda, Andy Halliday, Toby Sibbick, Odel Offiah, Kenneth Vargas
Livingston XI: Jack Hamilton (GK), Michael Devlin, Scott Pittman, Stephen Kelly, Miles Welch-Hayes, Jason Holt, Joel Nouble, Mo Sangare, Andrew Shinnie, Sean Kelly, James Penrice
Substitutes: Shamal George (GK), Tom Parkes, Bruce Anderson, Daniel MacKay, Jamie Brandon, Steven Bradley, Luiyi de-Lucas, Danny Lloyd, Samson Lawal