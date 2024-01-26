Hearts midfielder makes permanent move to Scottish Premiership rivals
The midfielder made his first team debut in May 2018
Hearts have announced that Connor Smith has completed a move to St Johnstone, pending Scottish FA approval. The midfielder will move to McDiarmid Park on a permanent basis after coming up through the Hearts ranks.
Smith, 21, made his first team debut aged 16 in May 2018 and would go on to appear 19 times for the Jambos in total. He also enjoyed loan spells at Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Cove Rangers, Queen's Park, Hamilton Academical and most recently, Scunthorpe United in the National League North
The midfielder has also featured at Scotland youth levels from the Under 16 age group onwards and scored twice in his eight appearances at U16 level.
Speaking about his new move, the 21-year-old said: "The loan moves have all proved really useful in my development but I need to be settling down now and concentrating on one club. I was most recently at Scunthorpe but I felt it was best to be in Scotland and playing regularly in the Premiership and this move gives me the chance to do that."
Smith also added that the former Hearts boss, who now heads up the coaching at St Johnstone, was a huge influence on the decision to move.
"It was Craig Levein who gave me my debut for Hearts when I was only 16 so he knows all about me and what I can do", Smith added. "I can play centre midfield or wide and have also been ‘a ten’ so hopefully I can give the team a few options.
"I can drive forward from the middle of the park and can get goals so I’m looking forward to just getting settled for 18 months, improving my game further and helping the team climb up the league.”
On the announcement, Hearts FC said: "Everyone at Hearts wishes Connor the best of luck as he continues his career in Perth."