All the details as Hearts release their away kit ahead of the new season.

Hearts have released their new away kit ahead of the 24/25 season.

The Jambos have already unveiled their new home jersey and action gets underway again next month in the Premier Sports Cup group stages. Their new away number has been released ahead of those matches, with players due back in for pre season later this month, a white base with pinstripes and the traditional Hearts crest.

It is available online now and in store at the Hearts club store. Prices are £47 for a junior jersey and the adult versions costs £60, with the club explaining in detail more about the shirt.

They said: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to unveil the new 25.26 hummel away kit. On sale now both online at Hearts Direct and in-store at the Hearts Clubstore, the away kit provides an elegant contrast to the new home kit, which was released two weeks ago.

“Salient in white, the away shirt incorporates maroon pinstripes down its front. Each pinstripe features patterns of the Hearts crest, which adorns the seats in the stands of Tynecastle Park, so wherever fans go, Tynecastle is always with them. Complimenting the shirt are the iconic hummel chevrons, the bumblebee logo, front of shirt partners Stellar Omada and the Hearts crest, all in maroon.

“With maroon shorts and white socks completing the kit, players and supporters will carry the spirit of Gorgie whenever they travel on the road. Made from ECO8 technology, the shirt is manufactured from high-performing polyester produced from up to eight recycled plastic bottles. Fans can view the complete away kit, as well as the full range of 25.26 training and travel wear, by clicking here.”

What transfer business Hearts could do this summer

Fans will be keen to see fresh faces in the kits produced by the club and they have been quick out the blocks in getting new recruits. Backed by Jamestown Analytics, Oisin McEntee, Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis and Belgian striker Elton Kabangu have all been signed up on permanent deals.

That is likely far from the last deal to be done at Hearts this summer. Head coach Derek McInnes hopes to add both forward pair Claudio Braga and Uchenna Ogundu to his ranks, while negotiations are continuing as Hearts try to land Kazakhstan international forward Islam Chesnokov. An approach has been made to sign Australian winger Daniel Arzani