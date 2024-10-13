Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts sacked Steven Naismith in September and are still searching for a long-term successor

Hearts have reportedly added two new names to their managerial shortlist as they continue their search for a Steven Naismith replacement.

The Edinburgh side finished third last term in a hugely impressive campaign but are yet to win in their opening eight league matches this season.

In recent weeks, Hearts have had caretaker boss Liam Fox in the dugout at Tynecastle. However, at this stage it is widely understood that the capital side are looking for a more experienced name to lead the club forward.

Edinburgh Evening News revealed earlier this week that talks with experienced Norwegian Per-Mathias Hogmo had collapsed and that attention had now turned to rising Swedish manager Kalle Karlsson and ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

The pair remain under consideration at this stage, but Sun Sport also understands that Hearts chiefs are considering a move for former Wales boss Rob Page and ex-Birmingham City man Gary Rowett.

Page is seeking a return to club football for the first time in seven years. He started his managerial career at Port Vale in 2014 and enjoyed a two-year stint with the English League Two side before moving on to a newly-promoted Northampton side in League One.

He lasted just six months at Priestfields and was sacked with the club in 16th position.

He joined the Dragons initially as Under-21 boss in 2017 but went on to succeed Ryan Giggs in the dugout ahead of the delayed Euro 2020, where his team reached the round-of-16.

Page subsequently became the first Wales manager in 64 years to lead the nation to World Cup qualification after qualifying for the tournament in 2022, but after a disappointing display in Qatar and the team’s more recent failure to qualify for Euro 2024 he was sacked.

Meanwhile, Rowett has more than a decade of experience in English football and has managed the likes of Burton Albion, Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall.

His most recent stint in management saw him return to a struggling Birmingham side for the final eight games of last season, but he was unable to beat the drop after winning just three of his eight games in charge.

Hearts would like a new boss in place for the Premiership resuming on Saturday, when St Mirren visit Tynecastle. They then host Omonia Nicosia in the Conference League five days later.