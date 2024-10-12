Hearts are on the lookout for a new manager after a poor start to the season. | SNS Group

The latest headlines from the capital as Hearts continue their search for a Steven Naismith successor

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Premiership strugglers Hearts are believed to be considering a move for up and coming Swedish manager Kalle Karlsson over the international break.

The Vasteras SK head coach has reportedly emerged as a leading contender to step into the vacancy at Tynecastle after talks with former Norway boss Per-Mathias Høgmo broke down on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tynecastle officials want an experienced figurehead who can adapt to the Scottish football culture quickly after Steven Naismith’s exit.

Sun Sport claim Karlsson is rated highly with Hearts chiefs alongside former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley.

Karlsson started coaching in 2014 when he became assistant coach to Stockholm based side Karlsbergs FC in the fourth tier of Swedish football. He was promoted to manager in January 2015 and held the role for two years before joining Vasalunds, he lasted just 18 games but remained assistant manager in a season which saw the club suffer relegation from the third-tier.

The Swedish manager returned to Karlsbergs for a further two seasons before becoming assistant manager of second-tier side Vasteras. He worked closely with Thomas Askebrand for a number of months before replacing him as first team coach at a time when the club were struggling for form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karlsson has been praised for turning the club’s fortunes around and in 2023 notably spearheaded the club to top-flight promotion for the first time in 26 years.

However, since winning promotion Vasteras have found it difficult to compete in the top-flight. After 26 games they have recorded just five victories and have picked up just 19 points - leaving them five points adrift of safety with four games to spare.

Ex-Aberdeen ace joins Scott Brown at Ayr United

Scottish Championship promotion contenders Ayr United have secured the signing of former Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan on a contract which runs until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old winger, who played 86 times for Aberdeen in the top-flight, was a free agent following his departure from English League Two side Salford City at the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Brown’s Ayr United side are currently second in the table with 18 points from their opening nine Scottish Championship matches. The former Celtic midfielder is keen to win promotion after reportedly turning down an approach from St Johnstone.

McLennan posted on X: “Delighted to be here! Can’t wait to get going.”