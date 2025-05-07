Hearts recent record against Motherwell ahead of Tynecastle clash

How have Hearts fared in their last nine meetings with Premiership rivals Motherwell?

Hearts have endured mixed fortunes since the Premiership split took place after following up a 1-0 defeat at Dundee with a 3-1 win at Ross County on Saturday afternoon.

That has left Hearts in eighth place in the table and has lessened some of the concerns over being dragged into a battle to avoid the relegation play-off place. However, all focus will now go on this weekend’s home clash against a Motherwell side that Hearts last met in the final pre-split fixture as the two sides contested a surprisingly low-key goalless draw that meant both missed out on a place in the top half of the table.

But how have Hearts fared in their other recent meetings with the Steelmen and is there room for positivity based on those results?

A bore draw at Fir Park as the two sides failed to break the deadlock.

1. April 2025: Motherwell 0-0 Hearts

A bore draw at Fir Park as the two sides failed to break the deadlock. | SNS Group

Hearts had the lead inside the opening seven minutes as Musa Drammeh found the net - and that lead would remain in place when the full-time whistle was blown at Tynecastle.

2. January 2025: Hearts 1-0 Motherwell

Hearts had the lead inside the opening seven minutes as Musa Drammeh found the net - and that lead would remain in place when the full-time whistle was blown at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

Tom Sparrow, Paul McGinn and Stephen O'Donnell all found the net as the Steelmen sealed all three points.

3. August 2024: Motherwell 3-1 Hearts

Tom Sparrow, Paul McGinn and Stephen O'Donnell all found the net as the Steelmen sealed all three points. | SNS Group

Lawrence Shankland and subtitute Kenneth Vargas found the net during the second-half as Hearts took the honours.

4. February 2024: Hearts 2-0 Motherwell

Lawrence Shankland and subtitute Kenneth Vargas found the net during the second-half as Hearts took the honours. | SNS Group

