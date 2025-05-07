Hearts recent record against Motherwell ahead of Tynecastle clash

Hearts have endured mixed fortunes since the Premiership split took place after following up a 1-0 defeat at Dundee with a 3-1 win at Ross County on Saturday afternoon.
That has left Hearts in eighth place in the table and has lessened some of the concerns over being dragged into a battle to avoid the relegation play-off place. However, all focus will now go on this weekend’s home clash against a Motherwell side that Hearts last met in the final pre-split fixture as the two sides contested a surprisingly low-key goalless draw that meant both missed out on a place in the top half of the table.
But how have Hearts fared in their other recent meetings with the Steelmen and is there room for positivity based on those results?
