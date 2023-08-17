Hearts will look to overturn 2-1 deficit at Tynecastle

Hearts will welcome the Norwegian side Rosenborg later this evening in the hope of overturning a 2-1 defeat. The Jambos travelled to Trondheim last week and despite a goal from Lawrence Shankland, who has since apparently been attracting the attention of the Saudi Pro League, the Gorgie-based side came away without the vital points.

However, there is still another chance for the capital club to steal the win. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Rosenborg’s boss said of their upcoming opponents: “I expect a very offensive opponent. I expect a lot of action, noise, fun, from the stadium. I expect us to try and repeat our performance from last Thursday,”

“We will try to win, have a good performance and learn quickly. We have some injuries, a little bit of fatigue in some players, so there could be some changes.”

Here is all you need to know about how to watch the upcoming match in Edinburgh this evening...

When is Hearts vs Rosenborg?

The two sides will meet once again later this evening, Thursday 17 August, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. Tynecastle Stadium will be hosting the fixture and Hearts’ website is still suggesting that last minute tickets are still available to purchase for the match.

How to watch Hearts vs Rosenborg

BBC Scotland will be broadcasting the fixture in Edinburgh with Hearts’ game being preferred to the Hibs’ game in Switzerland. Sportscene will start coverage at 7.30pm

Can I live stream Hearts vs Rosenborg?

Yes, BBC iPlayer will be offering a live stream of the fixture from Gorgie and fans will need to sign up to a free account with the BBC in order to watch the stream.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds according to Bet365:

Hearts : 19/20

: 19/20 Draw : 11/4

: 11/4 Rosenborg: 11/5

Team news

Rosenborg’s winger Jayden Nelson, scorer of the second goal in the Norwegians’ 2-1 first-leg win, has not travelled to Scotland due to a hamstring injury. Striker Ole Saeter is also injured, whilst there are some doubts over defender Erlend Dahl Reitan.