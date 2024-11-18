Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Hearts and Hibs news during the international break.

Scotland will feature in a must-win clash against Poland on Monday evening following on from their statement victory over Croatia to keep their Nations League hopes alive. After a crucial John McGinn goal in their final match of the year on home soil, Scotland will take on an injury-stricken Poland in Warsaw.

While Steve Clarke and his side prepare for the clash at the PGE Narodowy, we’ve rounded up the latest news and transfer headlines.

Steve Clarke provides Hearts star update

Ahead of Scotland’s next clash against Poland, Clarke has provided a fitness update on his squad. The boss has revealed that Hearts’ Craig Gordon picked up an illness but will ‘hopefully’ be fine to feature in their next Nations League challenge.

When asked if he would field the same team that won against Croatia, Clarke said: “It would be tempting but you know as coaches we like to tinker a little bit and maybe change one or two things. I’ve got some ideas. Obviously we are only on our second day recovery now so the boys don’t know the team yet, but I’ve got a fair idea in my head what it will be.

“Craig Gordon had a little virus overnight. He was on the plane, he’s with the players back at the hotel. So hopefully he will be fine. There’s nothing else, everybody fit and well.”

Ex-Hibs star next move discussed

Kevin Nisbet is enjoying his return to Scotland after joining Aberdeen on loan for the 2024/25 season. The forward left Hibs just last summer to sign for EFL Championship side Millwall but he has already been shipped out on a temporary move.

Nisbet has contributed four goals and an assist in all competitions for the Dons so far this season as they continue to pile the pressure on Celtic in the Premiership. Former Aberdeen star Lee Miller has weighed in on the idea of Nisbet of joining the Dons full-time but believes he should be focusing on his performances ahead of a potential exit from Millwall.

“Kevin Nisbet needs to just concentrate on enjoying his football again — and I think he’s doing that. Whether it’s trying to earn a move to Aberdeen, or just earn a move, he just needs to play well,” Miller told the Press and Journal.

“When you’re a player, you get opportunities which come up now and again — I had them loads in my career — where you just think: ‘This is a chance for me to kick on, enjoy my football and enjoy the environment.’”