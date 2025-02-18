One pundit has revealed how he believes Hearts should function during the summer transfer window.

Michael Stewart believes there should be a change of direction from Hearts as they look to boost their squad during the summer transfer window.

Neil Critchley’s side are currently focused on their attempts to gatecrash the European places in the Premiership table after moving on from a poor start to the season with a much improved run of form. Sunday afternoon’s home defeat against Rangers brought an end to a run of six games without a defeat that included a big win against Dundee and narrow victories against the likes of Motherwell, Dundee United and Kilmarnock.

Two own goals from Jamie McCart and a Vaclav Cerny strike ensured some of the pressure on under-fire Rangers manager Philippe Clement was eased by his side’s win at Tynecastle - but there is no doubt Hearts can take a number of positives from the game after creating a number of chances to take at least a point. A goal from January signing Michael Steinwender saw the Austrian centre-back get off the mark for Hearts and another winter addition, on-loan striker Elton Kabangu, also impressed once again. Critchley handed a first league appearance for midfielder Sander Kartum as he came off the bench to replace Blair Spittal with just over 20 minutes remaining.

The trio have played their part in the upturn in form recently as Critchley continues to reap the benefits of what can be considered to be a successful transfer window. However, former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Stewart believes his old club should focus on adding domestic players to their ranks during the summer, rather than looking to the continent for new faces.

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “It’s going to be an interesting summer with regards to what are they going to do. I just get a little bit concerned when it’s players from here, there and everywhere. Not to say what has come in has been bad players, I think we’ve seen it before a million times before with certain clubs, it becomes difficult to gel it together as well and I don’t want any domestic club to lose its identity. There are domestic players that can still do a good job for the club.

“(Michael) Steinwender, good goal, looks and I’ve said before he could and should be a good addition - and it’s needed obviously with Frankie Kent being out injury and Craig Halkett having the injuries he’s had. He looks good. It’s a big end to the season because Hearts are right in the hunt for third place and if they were to achieve third place you would say it’s been a fantastic season, it’s a huge achievement and it’s been a big turnaround. You still look to the summer and think this is going to give us a good idea of this next period, this next year or two, where is the club going, what’s the direction of travel and is it going to be successful or not.”

Hearts are back in action on Sunday lunchtime when they visit St Johnstone.