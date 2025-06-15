Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with some Hearts flavourings.

Hearts have been busy on the transfer front and things don’t look like slowing down anytime soon.

The club are on the hunt for new recruits and are using Jamestown Analytics to help head coach Derek McInnes put together a team primed for chasing down third place. Teenage Nigerian striker Uchenna Ogundu is a transfer target for Hearts as is Aalesunds FK forward Claudio Braga and a defender McInnes knows well, Stuart Findlay.

Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee have already signed. Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Hearts.

Claudio Braga update from Norway

Aalesunds are set to miss striker Braga from upcoming squads ahead of a busy period for the Norwegian side. They face Stabæk Fotball on Sunday and face four more games before the end of the month, with Norwegian publictation AESby stating Braga is not set to be involved in upcoming fixtures amid the Hearts chatter. That’s despite a notion that “the AaFK coach would have preferred to have Claudio Braga with him during the hectic period” and that it “leaves the club even more vulnerable.”

Head coach Kjetil Rekdal said: “There is a clear challenge there, but it means that more people get the chance and have to take advantage of it. We have a number of players who are probably capable of starting all the games, but it is something we have to take when it comes. We have to play the games in a smart way when they come as close as they do. That means we have to be more controlled, that there is not too much going around, because it requires energy.”

Why Daniel Arzani has opted for Hungary

Daniel Arzani has chosen Hungarian champions Ferencvaros over a move to Hearts. The Jambos were interested and made an approach to sign the Australian international winger. He has gone elsewhere in Europe and part of the attraction is playing Champions League football, his new club entering at the second qualifying round. He said: “It’s been an incredible few days and I can’t wait to get started. For me, it would be an incredible experience to play in the Champions League. It would be incredible for the club and for me personally as well.

“I know it is important for this club to continue its winning traditions and I think that is massive and very important for me, going for eight in a row and hopefully we win the cup as well. I think I can be a bit better in my final product so I’d love to hit double figures goals and assists this season. This chat started about a month and half or two months ago now.

“When I spoke to a few of the boys from the national team, everyone knew about the club and had very good things to say. Some had played against Ferencvaros, a couple have had a little bit of interest in the last couple of years. It’s an incredible club and for me personally I didn’t realise how big the club was. I did a little bit of my own research and was astounded. It’s really exciting.”

Former keeper signs new contract at Reading

Joel Pereira has signed a new three-year contract to extend his stay until 2028 at Reading. The former Man Utd starlet spent time on loan in Gorgie during the 19/20 season and hit 50 appearances for Reading in the 2024/25 season.

Co-Chief Executive, Joe Jacobson said "We are thrilled that Joel has extended his contract here at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he is a goalkeeper with immense talent and a vital part of the dressing room. We were keen to get this done as quick as possible, he is an essential part of a plans moving forward, he had plenty of interest in his services and it is a big coup for the club."