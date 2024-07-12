Hearts vs Leyton Orient: How to watch, TV details, kick-off time and more

Tynecastle Park. | Getty Images

Hearts are preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Hearts take on Leyton Orient at Tynecastle Park this weekend in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

The Edinburgh outfit will be keen to give their players some minutes against their English League One opponents.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game...

What time does Hearts vs Leyton Orient kick-off?

Hearts’ clash against Leyton Orient kicks-offs at 3pm.

How to buy tickets for Hearts vs Leyton Orient?

Tickets are available to purchase on Hearts’ official club website.

Can I watch Hearts vs Leyton Orient?

Yes. Hearts’ match against Leyton Orient will be shown live on Hearts TV, at a cost of £10.

Who have Hearts signed this summer?

Hearts have signed Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal, James Penrice, Daniel Oyegoke, Musa Drammeh and Ryan Fulton.

What has Hearts’ boss Steven Naismith said?

Steven Naismith is pleased to have sorted out a lot of signings so far. He has said: “By the time everything was sorted and we got underway last year, you are trying to catch up. You end up being reactive.

“I felt it was important that we get away from being reactive every window. Things move fast in football so you need to be constantly looking to make sure you have everything covered.

“We worked really hard over the last year to identify where we need to improve, and identify players we think connect to Hearts who can make a difference. I think that's what we have done, so it's been a good summer so far.

“Doing business early depends on the player and circumstances. If a player is coming out of contract then you can get a pre-contract done early.

“If there is an area of the team where we think we need to move quickly, we will do that. There might be other situations where we have identified somebody who we think fits us but is not a priority, so that might take a bit longer.

“The clear thing that needs to be right is that we are ready to move. You have an idea of where you want to go and who you want to bring in. That's the thing. Yes, we have managed to get six signings in quickly, but four of them were pre-contracts so they were always going to happen quickly. It's nice to get our business done as early as possible, but circumstances dictate that.”

Leyton Orient insight

Leyton Orient are managed by Richie Wellens, formerly of Oldham Athletic, Salford City and Swindon Town, and were promoted from League Two last year.

They have since adapted well to life in the third tier and finished 11th in the table last term, 11 points off the play-offs.

The London club have brought in Diallang Jaiyesimi, Sonny Perkins and Charlie Kelman from Charlton Athletic, Leeds United and QPR respectively to bolster their ranks.

They have seen the likes of Ruel Sotiriou, Rob Hunt, Joe Pigott, Rob Hunt and Adam Thompson head out the exit door since the end of the last campaign.