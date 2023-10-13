Hearts have received less than half the share of tickets for their impending semi-final clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hearts have reached the semi-final of the Viaplay Cup following a 2-1 win over Kilmarnock in September. Jorge Grant opened up the scoring for the Jambos before the Killies retaliated with an equaliser in the 68th minute.

However, 20-year-old Alex Lowry was able to find the winner and scored in the 90+2nd minute to send his side through to the final four of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will now take on Rangers following the Gers 4-0 win over Livingston. The Ibrox side, however, are set to have the benefit of a far bigger fanbase when the two sides descend on Mount Florida following the SPFL’s decision to grant only 18,000 tickets to the Jambos in a stadium that can seat 52,000.

Speaking to the press regarding the decision, Hearts boss Steven Naismith said: “I just find it hard that it wouldn’t be your starting point.

Alex Lowry celebrates making it 2-1 against Kilmarnock

“I think clubs grow, clubs get more backing, clubs get engaged with their fanbase to increase it. Hearts have been a club that have shown that. We could easily cover 50/50 in a big semi-final game like that. It is disappointing but we accept it and we’ll deal with it.”

Hearts and Rangers are yet to face each other this 2023/24 season, last coming to blows in May. The Jambos were able to draw 2-2 at Ibrox with goals at either end of the game but will be hoping to reach their first Viaplay Cup final since losing to St Mirren in 2012/13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is all you need to know about how to buy Viaplay Cup semi-final tickets...

When is Hearts vs Rangers?

The semi-final will take place on Sunday 5 November at Hampden Park with kick-off set for 3pm.

How to buy tickets for Hearts vs Rangers

Hearts’ website have announced that tickets are now on sale. The information on the website reads that tickets will be sold section by section, starting with a priority window being opened for season ticket holders and supporters with 20 or more loyalty points. Further phases will be announced in due course.

Fans who meet the purchasing criteria can buy tickets on the Hearts’ website or in person at the Hearts Ticket Office at Tynecastle Park. Online purchasing is, however, encouraged.

Here are the prices for the upcoming battle:

South Stand Lower Section J1: Adults - £38

South Stand Lower Section I: Adults - £33

South Stand Upper Section H: Adults - £33

East Stand Sections F&G: Adults - £28 / O65s & U16s - £12

South Stand Wheelchair Users: Adults - £15 / O65s & U16s - £5

East Stand Wheelchair Users: Adults - £10 / O65s & U16s - £5

How to watch Hearts vs Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-final clash will be shown exclusively on Viaplay streaming service with fans able to tune into the action from £14.99/month. Annual subscriptions can also be purchased which cost £9.99/month.

When is the final?