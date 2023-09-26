Hearts will face Kilmarnock in the quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup

Hearts are quickly back into action with a Scottish League Cup fixture against Kilmarnock. Steven Naismith’s side are through to the quarter-final stages of the competition but will be heading into the match off the back of another league defeat.

It seemed as if the Jambos were back on track when they beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Tynecastle but a week later they were back on the road and familiar woes troubled them once again. Despite attempts from both sides, it was St Mirren who maintained their unbeaten record this season with a 1-0 win over the Jambos.

Speaking after the match, Hearts’ captain Lawrence Shankland said: “Over the balance, in general there wasn’t much in the game, but it’s hard to see past the result for me. It’s really frustrating at the minute to be honest.

“There’s a bit of pressure, but it’s a good pressure and we need to start accepting that. It’s a pressure to be good and go and win games. You’re better having that pressure than going into games and people are expecting you to get beat, but it’s a sticky one. It’s obviously frustrating.”

Now, however, the Jambos must look ahead to their next battle as they face Kilmarnock, a team sitting eighth in the league, in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. Here is all you need to know about how to watch the match...

When is Kilmarnock vs Hearts?

The fixture will take place this evening, Tuesday 26 September, with kick-off set for 7.45pm BST. The quarter-final clash will be taking place at Kilmarnock’s ground, Rugby Park.

Is Kilmarnock vs Hearts on TV?

The fixture will be shown on Viaplay TV with coverae starting at 7.15pm, 30 minutes before the 7.45pm kick-off time. Viaplay also offers a streaming service so fans are able to tune in via laptop, mobile, tablet and other mobile devices.

Memberships for Viaplay start from £9.99/month and allow fans to tune into to Euro 2024 qualifiers, LaLiga, the Viaplay Cup as well as the Scottish Cup.

BBC Sportsound will also be providing live updates as well as the club social media channels from both Kilmarnock and Hearts.

What are the odds?

Here are the latest odds, courtesey off SkyBet:

Hearts: 8/5

Kilmarnock: 17/10

Draw: 21/10

Injury news

Hearts will likely be without key defender Nathanial Atkinson after the Australian was stretchered off during the defeat last weekend to St Mirren. If his ankle injury his severe, he could join long-term absentees Barryie McKay, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon on the sidelines.

