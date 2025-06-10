He has emerged as a target for Hearts this summer and has provided his take on the links to Gorgie.

Islam Chesnokov has provided his take on where he stands with regards a move to Hearts this summer.

The winger is one of a few players the Jambos are looking at this summer. Wideman Daniel Arzani is also on the radar as he comes out of contract at Melbourne Victory while head coach Derek McInnes wants to reunite with defender Stuart Findlay, who he worked with at Kilmarnock.

Hearts have been linked with a move for the Kazakhstan international since the winter transfer period but nothing was agreed with his club, FC Tobol. They have already been busy in the market and are set to do more business over the course of the window.

Hearts transfer target on his future

After playing in Kazakhstan's 1-0 defeat to North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier this week, Chesnokov was too despondent to discuss the transfer links in depth, but admitted he was none the wiser to whether he would become a Hearts player or not. Chesnokov has been capped 13 times by Kazakhstan and scored his first goals for his country with a double during victory over San Marino in 2024.

He said: “I don't want to comment any more about Hearts right now. Nothing is confirmed. If something happens, I am sure it will be announced. Right now, I am too disappointed and upset about this loss to talk about my future.”

The player’s representative, Yaroslav Zvarych, spoke to the Evening News in January as negotiations with Hearts emerged. “There is interest from Hearts. We are currently in the process of deciding many things because we have a lot of offers,” he said. “Islam is one of the most talented players in Kazakhstan and we are working on the next step with the transfer window open. We are currently in the stage of negotiations over the offer from Hearts. They are interested and we do speak with them. We are moving forward with them already.

Hearts interest in Islam Chesnokov

“Islam is a very interesting player who is extremely talented. He has a powerful left foot, a powerful shot and he does a big volume of work. He would be very suitable for Scottish football. He is very technical and he has established himself as one of the best players in Kazakhstan. He is a right-winger, more of an inverted winger who likes to go into the middle.”

He’s not the only winger to address transfer links this week. Arzani said while on duty with Australia: “I think anyone now, any of the boys looking to move or off contract, that thought process will be in their head. It's a big deal, a World Cup. It's massive. Everyone wants to be a part of it. It is going to be really competitive and we have a lot of talent coming out of Australia as well. I think it is definitely important that if I go somewhere that I'll be playing week in, week out. I'm not sure what I am doing yet, what direction I am heading in but that's definitely part of the equation."