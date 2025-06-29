Where are the now? Last Hearts XI to face Dunfermline Athletic

It is just under two weeks until Hearts kick off their competitive fixtures for the 2025/26 season with a Viaplay Cup tie against Championship club Dunfermline Athletic.

The Tynecastle clash with provide Hearts with their first competitive game against the Pars for just over four years and there were some intriguing faces in a side managed by Robbie Nielson.

Hearts were on their way to securing the Championship title under the former Leicester City and Dundee United defender as they battled to a goalless draw at East End Park and took yet another step towards an immediate return to the Premiership.

However, things could have been very different had it not been for a stunning save from Craig Gordon as the Hearts stalwart preserved a clean sheet and secured a point for his side with a fine stop to deny Vytas Gaspuitas in the closing stages of the game.

But who else featured for Hearts that day?