Hearts and Hibs youngsters called-up to ex-Jambos midfielder's first Scotland squad

Neil MacFarlane

Hearts and Hibs’ youngsters gain some international recognition

Hearts’ James Wilson and Hibs pair Rory Whittaker and Rudi Allan-Molotnikov have been called up for Scotland’s Under-19’s who have turned to former Jambos man Neil MacFarlane as their new manager following his spell at Brentford.

The young Scots have international friendlies coming up against Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands and Netherlands. MacFarlane, who is 46-years-old, has taken over from the retired Billy Stark, and will be assisted by ex Rangers and Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke.

MacFarlane has said: "It's a really proud moment and I'm delighted to be given the opportunity. I never got to represent Scotland as a player, so it's an honour to do it as a coach of this vital age group.

"I think the role has many similarities to my role at Brentford. I'd been working at first teams for a number of years when I took on this position five years ago to look after young talent and to get them ready for our first team. This job with Scotland is very similar and that's what attracts me to it. I've got to develop players, give them my experiences, push them and make demands of them and hopefully push them into the Under-21s and into the full squad.

"I know that at international level I won't have as long with the players as I do at club level but I have a lot of experiences with tours and extended breaks so I know how to maximise the time periods. I have a huge belief in young players and I've always had that, even when I worked at clubs as an assistant. I always wanted to give them chances in the first team.

He added: "I've come up against a number of these players and watched a lot of them over the years. I'm looking forward to getting more of a look at them over this camp. I think there's real talent in the group. It's about identifying their strengths but also identifying what's missing so I can help them. It's only a short period of time but it's an important time.”

Wilson, who is 17-years-old, is highly-rated by Hearts and operates as an attacker. As for Whittaker and Allan-Molotnikov, they are being tipped for bright futures in the game at Hibs and will be eager to show what they can do with the Under-19’s.

Scotland Under-19’s squad in full

Aidan Borland Aston Villa Alfie Bavidge Aberdeen Bailey Rice Rangers Callan McKenna AFC Bournemouth Colby Donovan Celtic Daniel Armer Manchester United Dylan Smith Ross County Ethan Sutherland St Mirren Fletcher Boyd Aberdeen Gabriel Forsyth Norwich City Harrison McMahon Chelsea James Wilson Heart of Midlothian Josh Dede Celtic Leyton Grant Rangers Mitchel Frame Celtic Murray Campbell Burnley Ollie Ecrepont Ayr United Rory Mahady Leeds United Rory Whittaker Hibernian Rory Wilson Aston Villa Rudi Allan-Molotnikov Hibernian Ryan One Sheffield United Sam Chambers Leeds United Tyler Fletcher Manchester United

Fixtures

Scotland U19 v Azerbaijan U19 Wednesday, 4 September Pinatar Arena, Spain

Scotland U19 v Faroe Islands U19 Friday, 6 September Pinatar Arena, Spain

Netherlands U19 v Scotland U19 Monday, 9 September Pinatar Arena, Spain