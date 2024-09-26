Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell | Getty Images

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell has admitted he is ‘disappointed’ that Steven Naismith lost his job at Hearts. The Jambos made the decision to sack their manager following their 2-1 loss away at St Mirren last weekend.

They have since placed Liam Fox in caretaker charge as they search for a permanent successor. The Edinburgh outfit are sat bottom of the Scottish Premiership and haven’t won in their first six league fixtures, picking up just a point so far.

Hearts are now weighing up their options as they look to make the right appointment. In the meantime, they are back in action this Saturday at home to Ross County as they aim to start picking up some points.

Motherwell head coach Kettlewell has delivered his verdict on the situation and has said: "Steven is a guy I like. I don't know him particularly well but from conversations before, during and after games, I found him a touch of class. I found him an approachable guy, at the front end of his managerial career. I am always one for acknowledging achievements and a comfortable third place finish last season can never be forgotten about. I understand it's been a difficult task at the start of this season.

“I have never managed Hearts so difficult for me to comment but I understand it's one of the biggest clubs in this country and I realise a lot of pressure will come with that. Disappointed of course we have lost another manager and one that's had real good achievements. None of us like to see a manager lose their job. We know how difficult this job is and I wish him all the best."

Kettlewell has been in charge at Motherwell since they turned to him in February to replace Steven Hammell following a caretaker spell in charge. His side are currently 6th in the league with seven points on the board.

He spent his playing days as a midfielder for the likes of Queen’s Park, Clyde, Ross County and Brora Rangers. The Glasgow-born man then hung up his boots in 2016 and has since delved into the coaching world.

Kettlewell started out at Hearts’ upcoming opponents Ross County in their youth set-up before working his way up to become their first-team manager.

The Jambos are hunting externally for Naismith’s successor and CEO Andrew McKinley has said this update: “I have spoken to him (Liam Fox), not so much about targets, but he understands that this is an interim period and that he’ll give it his best shot. He knows that we need to start winning games and I know that he and these guys will do that. He is also aware that we are looking externally for the long-term. He fully understands that and appreciates the reasons why we are doing that. I have the upmost respect for Liam, he’s a very good football coach and I think he’ll do well for so long as he’s in this role.”