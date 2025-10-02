The former Hearts player and manager has had his sign on a new signing ahead of the Edinburgh derby meeting with Hibs.

Former Hearts player and manager Steven Naismith believes his old club have made a signing that could be considered as ‘the real deal’ as they look to build on an impressive start to the season with a win against Edinburgh rivals Hibs.

Derek McInnes’ men will host their local rivals on Saturday evening and will hope to make it seven games unbeaten in the Premiership after securing 16 points from a possible 18 during the opening two months of the season. That remarkable opening to the campaign has taken Hearts two points clear of Celtic at the top of the table and has sparked some early talk of a shock title challenge during McInnes’ first season in charge at Tynecastle.

The former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen manager’s arrival during the summer sparked a major overhaul of the squad he inherited as 11 new faces arrived at the club prior to the new season. However, former manager Naismith believes the most costly of those additions has already shown he is the ‘real deal’ despite only making a cameo appearance in last month’s 2-1 win at Livingston.

Speaking on The Warm-Up podcast, Naismith was asked if his old club looking title challengers and responded: “They’ve started like they are - but it’s a long way to the finish line. I remember being part of a Hearts team that went 11 without getting beat and you’re up the top but realistically you’re thinking this isn’t going to last to the end of the season. Come Christmas, yes. It’s not that they’re blowing teams away but it’s just things like making the right choice of pass, when to pass, when to try a through-ball, when to keep possession, that’s the biggest thing this season.

“The easy one is Braga because he’s an impact player (when asked who had impressed him), I think he thrives on that environment. The Brazilian (Ageu) they’ve brought in, even though it’s been a 20-minute game at Livingston, he for me is the real deal. His running off the ball, his running into space, his awareness, a signing like that is something that can push them. He’s not the player of the season but he’s the real deal, he’s a statement signing.”