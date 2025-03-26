Two pundits have given their take on a Neil Critchley decision that has benefitted Hearts and one of their most promising young players.

Neil Critchley’s attempts to launch Hearts into contention for a European spot have been boosted by a ‘brave’ decision taken earlier in the season.

The former Blackpool head coach was named as successor to Steven Naismith in October and has overseen a turnaround in fortunes after taking charge of a Hearts side in midst of what appeared to be a battle against relegation from the Premiership early doors. Slowly but surely, fortunes have turned as Critchley’s men now head into the final weeks of the season sat in the race for Europe and preparing for a Scottish Cup semi-final against league rivals Aberdeen.

One of the major decisions taken by Critchley during his early days in charge was to hand a more prominent role to promising young forward James Wilson. Under Critchley, the 18-year-old academy graduate has scored six goals and provided two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions and his progression was rewarded with a first call-up to the senior Scotland squad ahead of the recent Nations League play-off double header with Greece.

Wilson earned his first cap and will return to Tynecastle looking to continue his development under Critchley as the Hearts boss continues to reap the rewards. He has earned praise from pundits for his bold move over the youngster.

Former Hibs midfielder Stephen McGinn, who works in the youth system at St Mirren, told Go Radio: “I think there's a lot of top, top players at the level, but it's just a bit of opportunity. Hearts, and full credit to the manager, bottom of the league and turned to a 17 year old and he's flourished. He became a full Scotland international.

“So it's just about trying to get the boys to keep batting the doors and managers to give them more opportunity. Neil Critchley's been unbelievably brave and he's been rewarded. Bottom of the league at Hearts. You imagine the scrutiny on him. He's went and turned to a 17 year old and yeah, he's absolutely been rewarded.”

Rangers legend Craig Moore has also been impressed with Wilson and described the Hearts forward as ‘a real talent’ after praising several figures with the Tynecastle setup for aiding his progression.

Moore, who is now a football agent, added: “The main thing, Stephen, because again, going what you're saying there, James Wilson is a real talent and I've seen him. I'm watching a lot of games as well. So I see the talent out there. But someone needs to give him the chance. Otherwise, we can speak about it until we're blue in the face. I think whether it be the under 18s coach, the academy director, an assistant coach, there's someone that has to be brave to go, you know what, we're going to give you a shot.”

