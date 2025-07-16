The head coach has been left with no doubt over what he thinks about Hearts after seeing them up close.

Hamilton Accies head coach John Rankin has paid Hearts a major compliment after the Jambos’ 4-0 Premier Sports Cup rout.

Goals from Stuart Findlay, Elton Kabangu, James Wilson and Claudio Braga made it two wins from two in the group stage of the competition after beating Dunfermline Athletic 4-1 last time out. Rankin moved to Accies after time coaching at the Oriam and featured heavily for Hibs as a player, now at the helm of Accies in League One, who were relegated from the Championship amid off the field issues.

They were put to the sword by a clinical Hearts side and Rankin was full of praise for the victors at Broadwood. He admits that it’s likely that Hearts will be the best team they play all season and facing them is a major lesson for some of his young players.

Rankin told Sportsound: “I don't think we gave ourselves a chance. The early goal we conceded for a set play. Poor, conceding at that time in the game. I don't think the first half we caused them any problems. We made good runs, our execution was poor when we got into the final third.

“Then we conceded a goal right before half time, it was a killer. Conceding the second goal right before the half time break. Getting it in at half time, get ourselves going again and then they make a handful of subs at 60 minutes and when you look at the quality they're bringing off the bench, it's always going to be hard, fresh legs and away they go. It was difficult for us but we've got to make sure that we try and defend. They've got the fresh legs and the quality coming on. At the end of the game we had two 16 year olds on the pitch and you can see the difference in strength and depth in both squads.

“I'm delighted with the application and work rate for the players, that's all I can ask. But you can see the gaps in quality. I don't think we'll play a tougher opposition all season, so you've got to look at where both clubs are.

“It's brilliant for our kids coming on to the game and getting that experience, but the bit for me is I want to be able to make sure that we don't concede from set plays, make sure we manage the time in the game better and then that will stand as a good stead for the rest of the season.

“It's great for us to come up, as I said, there's no stronger team in the cup at this stage. For us to play them at home, it's a tough challenge, it's a big ask, but one that we were looking forward to. I don't think we gave ourselves a chance as I said, conceded after four minutes, but for the rest of the season that will stand us in really good stead.”