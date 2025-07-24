One manager has witnessed first hand why opposition will fear going up against Hearts in Gorgie this season.

One SPFL manager believes Hearts will be a force to be reckoned with on home soil this season.

Derek McInnes has passed his first test as Jambos head coach with a clinical Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign. His side secured 12 points out of a possible 12, scoring four in each of their quartet of matches, booking last 16 placement with a 4-0 thumping of Dumbarton at home.

Sunderland come to Tynecastle this weekend for Craig Gordon’s testimonial match before countdown begins to the Premiership curtain raiser against Aberdeen. Stevie Farrell, Dumbarton boss, was full of praise for Hearts post match and can’t see many teams this season enjoying their trip to face McInnes side.

Why Hearts will be difficult to face under Derek McInnes

He said: “I can be proud of the team. Teams will come here and struggle through the course of the season. I think Derek's building a strong squad. You can see that. They move the ball so well. Their early games in the League Cup have been very impressive. So we knew we were coming for a difficult game, but I thought the boys stood up to the game well.

“I'm not sure it's a corner just before half-time. I think it's possibly our ball, but they're the moments. They're the moments that don't go our way and then we hit the bar just straight after half-time. If that goes in, it's slightly different. I mean, Hearts were always going to win the game but in terms of us, we can take a lot out of the game.

“It showed resilience. I said that to them, we're not going to play against teams like that in our league. Nowhere near that quality. But if we can show that resilience, which we're going to have to do time to time in League Two, then it's a real positive for us.”

Hearts vs Dumbarton verdict

Farrell added: “It's been good. We obviously started with Sterling, who are our competitors this year, and we won that game on Saturday. I've seen some good things on Saturday against a good Dunfermline side, and I've seen some good things against a very good Hearts side. So we finish off on Saturday against Hamilton, and then we'll get ready for League Two.

“I think there's better teams than Dumbarton going to come here this year and struggle at times. So I thought we defended resolutely. I thought our goalkeeper didn't have a lot of saves to make. I thought they put a lot of cross balls into our box. I was disappointed with Shankland’s goal, because you can’t Lawrence Shankland standing in your six-yard box and not picked up. So I was disappointed with that.

“I was disappointed with the second goal, because I do think it's our goal kick and then the third goal just after half-time probably just puts a nail in the coffin. But the reality is we've come here, we've put up a decent performance against a really good side, and we go away with some positives. We all follow Scottish football, and I'm working at a different level, but you follow Hearts, and I was very impressed with Hearts. I've been very impressed with Hearts over the three games that we’ve played.

“We've obviously done our analysis. So I think Hearts are in a better position going into this season than they have been for two or three seasons, definitely. We've had a massive recruitment drive, and when you come here against Hearts, you can become very, very disjointed against a very good side. But you've seen the shape and the structure. We were very hard to break down. The boys understood individually what they had to do and collectively and we'll just get better and better. We'll get stronger. As I say, last Tuesday night against Stirling was pleasing for me and the last Saturday and Wednesday, I've took some real positives.”